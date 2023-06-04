Ukrainian army destroys Russia’s mainland route to Crimea with blasts in Berdyansk and Melitopol

Explosion in Russian-occupied Berdyansk. Posted on June 2, 2023

"It's the southern direction. It is to be considered a possible target of the Ukrainian counteroffensive (as we still don't know what is going to happen)," he told Radio NV.

The other reason to strike military targets in occupied Zaporizhzya and Kherson oblasts.

"Berdyansk is a port city. As Melitopol and other settlements to the south, it is a part of the so-called Russian mainland route to Crimea which is used alongside the Crimean Bridge for munition supply. They need to hit key points (of the route) in order to destroy it. That is happening now.

"Explosions were heard in the Crimean city and logistical hub of Dzankoy in the northern part of the peninsula."it's a railway junction which has been affected before. As it was today during an overnight attack," Popovych said, explaining that the attack was a part of a Ukrainian campaign in the south.

Ukraine is ready to launch a counter-offensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Ukrainian demining units are clearing territories along the contact line in preparation for a counteroffensive, the WSJ wrote.

The demining operations are carried out manually at night to avoid revealing potential positions from which the offensive will be launched.

The former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, general David Petraeus, predicted the Ukrainian counter-offensive to be very powerful with "army-wide effect."

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine