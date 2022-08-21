Ukrainian Army destroys Russian ammo depots in Chornobaivka, Starytsia

Armed Forces

According to the command, 75 Russian soldiers were also killed.

Ukrainian aviation launched five strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and equipment.

In particular, a Giatsint-S self-propelled gun, two enemy T-72 tanks and six armored vehicles were destroyed, the command reported.

In addition, rocket artillery units hit a command post of the 247th Airborne Assault Regiment of Russia’s 7th Airborne Assault Division.

Enemy losses are being verified.

Earlier on Aug. 19, the Russian army shelled the village of Chornobaivka to the north-west of the city of Kherson, seeking to blame Ukrainian forces.

