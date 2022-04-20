Ukrainian army fortifies Lugansk region as Russia closes in
Ukrainian soldiers bolster their fortifications in the eastern region of Lugansk as Moscow steps up its military assault on the Donbas.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, state officers have arrested 29-year-old Tyquan Cornell Johnson in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Isaiah Alston.
Which sides are getting the most betting action ahead of Monday's NBA playoff games?
Learn how to clean your hydration pack bladder of mold and mildew, and keep it bacteria-free.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. will be covering his 39th NFL draft from his home studio in Maryland because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Good morning. Russia has given Ukrainian fighters still holding out in Mariupol a fresh ultimatum to surrender on Wednesday as it pushes for a decisive victory in its new eastern offensive.
The images and video show the ship tilting to its port side with large plumes of black smoke billowing upward.
The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy
"To those who have gone": Top Air Force leaders and the Cole family bid farewell to the Raiders one last time.
Arlington defense contractor AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is donating more than 100 unmanned aircraft systems and training services to defense officials in Ukraine. The company said Tuesday the donation was presented last week by Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment’s chairman, president and CEO, at the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgetown. Nawabi said in a statement the donation of the company’s Quantix Recon systems will provide Ukraine’s military with unmanned vehicles that can fly by enemy forces undetected and unaffected by radio frequency jammers to relay reconnaissance intel.
As Russia's war against Ukraine drags on, Moscow may continue relying on its highly trained special operators to do the hardest fighting.
Ukraine's military has received additional aircraft as well parts for repairs to get damaged aircraft flying again, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Ukraine has defied expectations of allies and military experts by not only keeping its air force operational nearly two months after the start of Russia's invasion but actually repairing aircraft and, apparently, adding to its inventory. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby did not offer details on which countries provided aircraft, but acknowledged new transfers and said Ukraine had more operable fighter aircraft than it had two weeks ago.
Now it looks that the two sides will be hosting separate events on Memorial Day weekend.
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyIf Russia were to use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine it would, as CIA Director William Burns put it in public remarks last week, “change the world in a flash.” It might not, however, according to several experts, result in the direct military involvement of the west or a broader nuclear war.That is not to say that such an attack would not produce devastating consequences beyond those related to the attack itself. There are a wide ra
The final two F-35A Joint Strike Fighter jets have arrived at Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks.
Ukraine has been given additional fighter aircraft and aircraft parts from other countries to increase its fleet amid Russia’s attack, the Pentagon’s top spokesperson said Tuesday. “I would just say, without getting into what other nations are providing, that they have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their fleet size, their…
Modern fighters are like flying computers, and the Next-Generation Air Dominance fighter will make the next leap.
The Russian defence ministry has proposed that relatives of soldiers killed in Ukraine should have to apply to military rather than civilian authorities for compensation payments, imposing an extra level of secrecy around its war losses. Russia already classifies military deaths as state secrets even in times of peace and has not updated its official casualty figures in Ukraine for nearly four weeks. In its proposal, the defence ministry asked that the benefits paid to the families of fallen soldiers no longer be overseen by civilian officials but handled by enlistment offices instead.
A spokesperson for the Pentagon said Tuesday that it had sent both spare parts and full warplanes to Ukraine.
The months-overdue agreement sets a path forward for resolving one of the most significant, lingering problems with the Air Force’s newest refueling tanker.
White Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday refused to apologize for the White House’s now-debunked claim that Border Patrol agents were whipping Haitian migrants during a confrontation near the U.S.-Mexico border.