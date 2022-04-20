Ukrainian army fortifies Lugansk region as Russia closes in
Ukrainian soldiers bolster their fortifications in the eastern region of Lugansk as Moscow steps up its military assault on the Donbas.
STORY: Russia seized its first town after unleashing thousands of troops in what Ukraine has described as the Battle of the Donbas, a campaign to take two provinces.Ukrainian officials insisted their troops would withstand the new assault, which they said began overnight with massive Russian artillery and rocket barrages and attempts to advance across almost the entire stretch of the eastern front.In the first big reported success of Russia's new assault, Ukraine said the Russians had seized Kreminna, a frontline town of 18,000 people in Luhansk region, one of the two Donbas provinces.Moscow gave few details about its new campaign, but Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that "another stage of this operation is beginning." Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia was "methodically" carrying out its plan to "liberate" Donetsk and Luhansk, provinces which Moscow demands Kyiv cede fully to Russian-backed separatists.
SHOWS: STORY: Russia claimed on Saturday (April 16) its forces had almost completely seized the port town, but the Ukrainian defence minister on Monday disputed this claim saying the situation was "extremely" difficult, but Mariupol was not under full Russian control.Capturing Mariupol, the main port in the Donbas region, would be a strategic prize for Russia, connecting territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014."To be honest, we are not well," said one resident named Olga. "I have mental problems after air strikes, that's for sure. I'm really scared. When I hear a plane I just run."Major Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine's 36th marine brigade which is still fighting in Mariupol, appealed for help in a letter to Pope Francis on Monday, saying women and children were trapped among fighters in the city's steel works.No fewer than 1,000 civilians were hiding in underground shelters beneath the vast Azovstal steel plant, the city council said on Monday.
Russia was intensifying its attack on Ukraine's east on Tuesday as it seized a frontline city and sought a decisive victory in Mariupol, prompting Western governments to pledge more arms and sanctions. Thousands of Russian troops backed by artillery and rocket barrages were advancing in what Ukrainian officials called the Battle of the Donbas. Russia's nearly eight-week-long invasion has taken longer than many expected while still failing to capture any of the biggest cities, forcing Moscow to refocus in and around separatist regions.
The foreign ministers of Germany and the Baltic states said they strongly condemned the arrest and sentencing of Russian human rights activists and called on Russia to release them immediately, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday. "In parallel to its war, Russia has further intensified suppression of free speech, punishing its own citizens for their opposition to violence and repressing pro-peace protesters," the ministers of Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said in the statement. "The Ministers strongly condemn the arbitrary arrest and sentencing of Russian human rights defenders and peace activists, such as Vladimir Kara-Murza, and call for their immediate release," they said.
STORY: Russia was intensifying its attack on Ukraine's east on Tuesday as it sought a decisive victory in Mariupol, prompting Western governments to pledge more arms and sanctions.Thousands of Russian troops backed by artillery and rocket barrages were advancing in what Ukrainian officials called the Battle of the Donbas.Russia bombarded the Azovstal steel plant, the main remaining stronghold in Mariupol, with bunker-buster bombs, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said late on Tuesday, after an ultimatum by Russia for Ukrainian troops to lay down their weapons had lapsed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned Moscow for blocking "any attempts to organize humanitarian corridors and save people.""The Russian army will forever inscribe itself in world history as perhaps the most barbaric and inhuman army in the world. Deliberately killing civilians, destroying residential quarters and civilian infrastructure, and using all kinds of weapons, including those prohibited by international conventions, is already the brand signature of the Russian army."The United States, Canada, Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday pledged more support to Ukraine, including sending heavy artillery and ammunition. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby:"I would just say without getting into what other nations are providing that they have received additional platforms and parts to be able to, to be able to increase their fleet size, their aircraft fleet size. I think I'd leave it at that."In Mariupol, a humanitarian catastrophe has unfolded. Tens of thousands of residents have been trapped with no access to food or water and bodies litter the streets. Ukraine believes more than 20,000 civilians have died there.Russia has denied targeting civilians in its invasion of Ukraine and says, without evidence, that signs of atrocities were staged.Video released by Ukraine's Azov battalion purported to show people living in the underground network beneath the steel plant, where they say hundreds of women, children and elderly civilians are sheltering with diminishing supplies. "We lost our home; we lost our livelihood. We want to live a normal, peaceful life. We want to get out of here. There are lots of children in here - they're hungry. Get us out of here, we beg you. We've already cried out all the tears we have. We can't cry anymore."Reuters could not independently verify where or when the video was shot.Shells and rockets also hit Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, local officials said, wrecking apartment blocks and other buildings. Officials said four people were killed and 14 wounded.Reuters journalists saw the bodies of three people apparently killed by shrapnel lying on the pavement.
The Pentagon says Russia has added artillery, ground combat forces and other capabilities for its full-scale offensive in Donbas, which has just begun, according to Ukraine's president. (April 18)
A coroner in Kyiv told the Washington Post that his team has processed 200 bodies in the last seven weeks.
Alexander Nemenov/AFP via GettyRussian forces are holding approximately 27,000 Ukrainians in “filtration camps” near the besieged city of Mariupol, according to local authorities.The filtration camps along the Mangush-Nikolske-Yalta line are aimed at preparing the Ukrainians for deportation to Russia, according to Petro Andriuschenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.The report coincides with alerts from the Mariupol City Council and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defens
The deputy mayor of Mariupol is seeking more military aid and has appealed to Western countries to supply more weapons as quickly as possible.
Report: Biden to announce additional military aid package for Ukraine
Vice President Kamala Harris says the U.S. will halt tests of anti-satellite missiles. The move follows a Russian test in November that blew up a satellite and polluted low-Earth orbit with more than 1,000 pieces of debris.
Russia's 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade was accused of committing war crimes in Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were massacred.
“It’s difficult to pick a jury from a pool of officers whose career progression depends on the approval of a Senate that expends significant energy excoriating them about sexual assault," defense attorney Daniel Conway said.
KYIV (Reuters) -European Council President Charles Michel met Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday intended to show solidarity with Ukraine over Russia's invasion. Michel's trip followed visits this month to Kyiv by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.