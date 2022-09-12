Ukrainian army has liberated the entire north-east of the Kharkiv region from the Russian occupiers

STANISLAV POHORILOV — MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:18

The soldiers of the Azov Kharkiv Special Operations Forces (SOF) and the 14th Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great liberated and cleared the entire northeast of Kharkiv Oblast, from the village of Vesele to the city of Vovchansk.

Source: Azov Kharkiv SOF on Telegram

Quote: "Complete de-occupation of areas of Ternova, Varvarivka, Izbytske, Staritsa . The state border has been taken under control."

Details: The military promised to tell the details about the de-occupation later.

Background:

Units of the Russian forces in the Kharkiv region are looking for ways to reach out to Ukrainian units in order to negotiate a surrender.

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War state that the defenders of Ukraine quickly recaptured almost the entire territory of Kharkiv Oblast.

Earlier it became known that Russians are fleeing from Luhansk.

