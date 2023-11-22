Ukrainian army reports 30% surge in Russian assaults near Avdiivka; losses of some positions

Russia sharply increased the number of assault operations near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, before Nov. 22, with both sides losing and gaining positions as the fighting rages on, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Tavria Operational Command Oleksandr Shtupun said on Radio Svoboda on Nov. 22.

Russian invasion forces reduced their activity in the sector on Nov. 20. However, on Nov. 21 they increased the number of assaults by about 30%. Twenty-nine airstrikes were recorded during the day.

The invaders unsuccessfully stormed east of Novobakhmutivka, as well as in the areas of Avdiivka, Severne and Pervomaiske. There, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 attacks. Near Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, there were 18 Russian attacks.

"And today the occupiers emplyed almost a dozen armored vehicles in the attack; they were moving in columns,” Shtupun said.

“Our soldiers destroyed two tanks, seven armored fighting vehicles — the enemy retreated."

The situation around Avdiivka is difficult everywhere, but under control, Shtupun said. The Avdiivka coke plant remains a target for the Russians, but Ukraine continues to control it.

The Russians also claim that the initiative in the Avdiivka sector has been taken by them.

When asked about any losses of positions or territories by Ukrainian forces or the Russian army over the past week, Shtupun replied, "If there are any, they are temporary.”

“Active fighting is ongoing, and the line of contact can fluctuate back and forth. Therefore, neither the enemy nor us will talk about any lasting successes at the moment."

According to Tavria operational group commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Russia lost491 soldiers in the zone of his responsibility in a day, and seven surrendered, as reported on Telegram on Nov. 22.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine