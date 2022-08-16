Ukrainian army reveals what Russians kept near Dzhankoy in Crimea

It became known that the occupiers were kept under Jankoy

According to the committee, preliminary data indicate that the Russian military had concentrated in the area no less than:

eight S-400 air defense systems,

three S-300 air defense systems,

five Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems,

440 transporter-launcher containers (TLCs).

"By the way, these TLCs were concentrated there in such a quantity not so much to protect the airspace there, as to be sent to Kherson and Zaporizhzhya oblasts for the shelling of Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhya – especially on the eve of and on Aug. 24 (Ukrainian Independence Day),"; the message reads.

In addition, 17 AFVs, 10 Gvozdika self-propelled guns, seven Msta-S self-propelled guns, two Pion self-propelled guns, three BM-21 Grad anti-aircraft guns, and ammunition were unloaded near ​​the Azovska railway station.

A large-scale fire broke out in the Dzhankoy district of occupied Crimea on the morning of Aug. 16. Locals heard loud explosions.

Earlier, the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, reported that the Russian military unit in the village of Azovske was on fire. An ammunition dump was allegedly struck.

