Ukrainian artillery forces invaders to flee in their underwear – video

In a comical incident caught on video, Russian soldiers have been forced to hastily retreat

In a comical incident caught on video, Russian soldiers have been forced to hastily retreat from their positions wearing only their underwear.

The footage, widely shared on social media, captures the moment two invaders desperately flee from a Ukrainian-held property, evading an intense artillery barrage by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Read also: Ukraine’s spy chief laughs off death rumors as ‘alcoholic logic’

What makes the scene even more amusing is the fact that the fleeing soldiers were left with nothing on but their underwear, which inexplicably kept sliding down, prompting them to frantically hold them up with their hands.

The fate of the Russians remains uncertain as the Ukrainian artillery then turned its attention to the same courtyard where the bewildered “boys in their underwear” had sought refuge, perhaps in a bid to secure their own survival.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine