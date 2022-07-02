Ukrainian artillery units destroy much-touted Russian Pantsyr missile system

  Roman Petrenko
    Russian businessman

ROMAN PETRENKO – SATURDAY, 2 JULY 2022, 09:46

Ukrainian artillery units destroyed a Russian Pantry-1S anti-aircraft missile system worth $15 million with one direct hit. Pivnich (North) Operational Command shared footage of the operation.

Source: Pivnich (North) Operational Command on Telegram

Quote: "Good morning Ukraine!

How can one well-executed hit deprive the enemy of a piece of military equipment worth $15 million? Easy! This can happen when Ukrainian artillery units encounter the much-touted Russian Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile system in the Donbas steppe."

Reference: The Pantsyr-S1 is a Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system used to protect civilian and military objects from airstrikes. It can also ensure security from surface- and water-based attacks.

The system can be ready to be deployed within five minutes. Missiles launched from Pantsyr-S1 systems can hit targets at the altitude of up to 15km and as far as 20km away. Its shells can reach targets up to 4km away. It costs $15 million.

