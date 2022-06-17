Ukrainian artillerymen show how six CAESARs fired on the occupiers and their equipment

ROMAN PETRENKO – FRIDAY, 17 JUNE 2022, 13:59

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has published a video where one volley by 6 CAESARs [self-propelled howitzers] fired on an area where Russian forces had concentrated more than 15 pieces of weaponry and military equipment.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: It has been reported that a Russian 2C-19 Msta-C self-propelled howitzer, as well as the command and staff vehicle of the battery commander were struck by a direct hit [by a Caesar].

According to military personnel, the CAESAR can strike the Kremlin invaders with high accuracy at a distance of 20 km or more from the front line.

Quote from the Ministry of Defence: "[The Ukrainian] artillery are already using the CAESAR and other major NATO calibres effectively on the battlefield."

Background: Emmanuel Macron, the French President, has announced the delivery of six more CAESARs, the flagship of French artillery, to Ukraine.