Ukrainian astronomers observe bizarre, unidentified aerial phenomena over Kyiv

Astronomers report seeing strange objects ‘everywhere’ during observations for meteors. Illustrative photo

According to the article, a team of three researchers were using facilities in Kyiv and nearby Vynarivka to observe meteors when they observed the unknown objects.

“We see them everywhere; we see numerous objects of uncertain nature,” Ukrainian researchers said in their article, which was later picked up by VICE to produce a story on Sept. 13.

The research categorized observed UAPs into two groups: Cosmics and Phantoms.

Cosmics were defined as light-emitting objects.

Phantoms, on the other hand, are “black bodies,” which do not emit radiation, absorbing it instead. This makes them stand out against the background, easy to detect, and to gauge their distance.

Both types of objects apparently move incredibly fast, making it exceptionally difficult to photograph them. The article said the UAPs were detected flying both alone and in groups.

“The human eye cannot register phenomena that last less than a tenth of a second,” the article said.

“Ordinary cameras are also unable to make these detections. It takes specialized, finely-tuned equipment.”

The researchers only provided their observation data, without suggesting any explanations as to the nature of the phenomena. The objects were 3-12 meters in size, moving at speeds of up to 15 kilometers per second.

Public interest in UFOs has lately been on the rise again. Even the U.S. Department of Defense recently said it has detected some “clearly artificial” flying objects of unknown origin, which it said could potentially pose a danger.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine