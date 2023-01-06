Ukrainian attack on left bank of Dnipro already underway, says military expert

“The offensive on the left bank is being prepared, continues, I would say so, if we draw analogies with our active actions on the right bank,” he said.

“And what we talked about in the previous block, namely the constant and methodical work of our firepower on enemy targets on the left bank, is one of the elements of this offensive.”

The expert clarified that the destruction of the system of support, management, and deployment of the enemy on the left bank creates the prerequisites for a frontal offensive along the Vasylivka – Orikhiv – Huliaipole – Velyka Novosilka line toward Tokmak and Melitopol, with the aim of reaching the coast of the Sea of Azov, blocking Crimea, and then entering the peninsula.

“That is, the offensive is already underway, we just don’t see the physical movement of our units now, but this doesn’t mean that we have stopped this work,” Hrabskyi said.

Spokesperson for Ukraine’s Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk, said on Dec. 19 that Russian troops in the temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson oblasts were repeating the scenario of their escape from Kherson.

“They initially gathered around Kherson, then reported that they were leaving some settlements,” she said.

“Later they prepared for street battles. Later they claimed that nothing was lost. And then they started taking out everything they considered valuable from the banking institutions.”

Humeniuk added the Russians are currently trying to equip defense lines away from the front line.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine