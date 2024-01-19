Ukrainian authorities capture alleged collaborator facilitating Russian attacks in Vuhledar

The SBU detained the alleged gunner of the Russian rockets at the position of the Armed Forces near Vuhledar

Ukraine’s SBU Security Service arrested a collaborator accused of directing fire from occupiers onto the positions Ukrainian military positions in Vuhledar, the SBU reported on Telegram on Jan. 19.

The suspect is identified as a resident of Vuhledar and a former head of a department at the Donetsk Regional Customs. He retired on the eve of the full-scale invasion and began cooperation with Russian special services in December 2023.

According to law enforcement, the man performed tasks for occupiers, including helping Russian S-300 missile systems hit Ukrainian units in the Vuhledar area and documenting Ukrainian defenders’ locations. He shared this information with occupiers through a messenger using screenshots and text files.

Law enforcement seized the detainee’s phone during searches, revealing evidence of collaboration with the Russians. The suspect is in custody and has been accused of treason. If proven guilty, he could face life imprisonment.

