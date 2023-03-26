Ukrainian aviation inflicts significant losses on Russians

42
The New Voice of Ukraine
·1 min read
The work of Ukrainian aviation in the east
The work of Ukrainian aviation in the east

The general commented on how, despite the enemy’s best efforts since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war, they had not been able to destroy Ukrainian aviation.

Read also: Ukraine working to build aviation coalition to get fighter jets, Kuleba says

“Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots support the ground forces that are holding the front in the east,” Syrskyi said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military allies are providing more aid to Ukraine so that it can protect its airspace, with the Slovakian government approving on March 17 the transfer of some of its old Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine.

Read also: Ukraine may receive MiG-29s from several countries, Poland says

Slovakia will transfer 13 MiG-29 fighters, as well as two Kub anti-aircraft missile complexes and their control systems, spare parts, and missiles.

Slovakia announced that it had transferred the first four of the fighter jets to Ukraine on March 23.

While, the Ukrainian Air Force believes that the provision of modernized Soviet MiG-29 fighters will significantly help, but it is unlikely to bring about any substantive changes on the front line.

Read also: Ukraine urgently needs modern Western aircraft, says aviation chief

For that, they stress, Ukraine requires modern Western combat aircraft.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for an “immediate” end to the war in Ukraine during a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday. Erdoğan “highlighted the importance Türkiye attaches to the immediate cessation of the Russia-Ukraine conflicts through negotiations” and “thanked President Putin for his positive stance regarding the extension of the Black…

  • Ukrainian army considered retreat to west bank of Dnipro in first days of invasion, general says

    The Ukrainian military’s General Staff considered withdrawing all Ukrainian forces to western bank of the Dnipro River on only the third day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a former top Ukrainian general has told Ukrainian newspaper Fakty.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin accused of holding Belarus as 'nuclear hostage'

    Russia has taken Belarus as a "nuclear hostage", Kyiv said on Sunday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would be stationing tactical nuclear weapons there. "The Kremlin took Belarus as a nuclear hostage," Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, said, adding that it was "a step towards the internal destabilisation of the country". Strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power in Belarus for almost 30 years, is a key Putin ally. On Saturda

  • Tensions on the rise at revered Kyiv monastery complex

    The courtyards of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra have been busy with more than just the usual worshippers, going to and from its churches in the sprawling monastic complex that is Ukraine’s most revered Orthodox site. Also busy Friday were people in civilian clothes, loading cars with plasma televisions, furniture and other items from the buildings — helping the resident monks remove belongings of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, or UOC, before a threatened government eviction on March 29. There also were police officers checking the cars to make sure no one was removing items that belong to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra preserve, which oversees the complex.

  • Putin and Erdogan held phone call, discussed grain deal

    Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Saturday. Erdogan thanked Putin for his "positive attitude" in extending the Black Sea grain deal and expressed his "understanding of the Russian side's principled position to achieve the full implementation of the second part of the agreement, removing barriers for Russia's agricultural products," the Kremlin said in a statement. Russia laid out conditions on Monday for agreeing to any further extension of the Black Sea grain deal, and Putin said that Moscow could send free grain to African countries if those conditions were not met.

  • 2,000 mummified ram heads left in honor of Egypt's most powerful pharaoh are found inside an ancient temple

    The mummified finds were discovered in the King Ramses II Temple of Abydos, located roughly 270 miles south of Cairo.

  • New Russian campaign tries to entice men to fight in Ukraine

    Recruiters are making cold calls to eligible men. Enlistment offices are working with universities and social service agencies to lure students and the unemployed. A new campaign is underway this spring across Russia, seeking recruits to replenish its troops for the war in Ukraine.

  • A home-improvement contractor from Connecticut who went to fight in Ukraine posted a video of his location online, revealing his unit's location, and then admitted he falsified his military record

    A recent New York Times report detailed how some US volunteers have jeopardized the success of the war effort in Ukraine.

  • Prigozhin declares that 5,000 Wagner prisoners have now been set free

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company (PMC), has said that more than 5,000 Wagnerites have been pardoned and released after participating in the war against Ukraine. Source: Prigozhin in an audio commentary released by his press service Quote: "The contract with Wagner PMC has now ended, and more than 5,000 people have been released under a pardon.

  • 'The rabbit': One of Venezuela's most wanted criminals killed

    One of Venezuela's most wanted criminals, known as "El Conejo" (the rabbit), has been killed, the government announced Friday, shortly after authorities put a one-million-dollar bounty on his head.Gomez Rodriguez had been sought for more than a year, with authorities in February announcing the one million dollar bounty following an exchange of gunfire with police.

  • Russia wants demilitarised buffer zones in Ukraine, says Putin ally

    Russia wants to create demilitarised buffer zones inside Ukraine around areas it has annexed, an ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, saying it might be necessary to push deeper into Ukraine if such zones cannot be set up. More than a year into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Putin's core war aims remain unfulfilled despite Russian control of nearly a fifth of the country. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, who casts himself as Putin's most publicly hawkish official, said Russia needed demilitarised corridors around the areas it is claiming - and which Ukraine says it will never accept Russian control of.

  • Diplomatic tension mounts as warrant issued for dictator – Kuleba

    Following the issuance of an arrest warrant for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court (ICC), a “backstage diplomatic battle” is likely to unfold, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview on TV channel ICTV on March 24.

  • A lawyer who quit to become an OnlyFans performer says she now makes more money and is happier

    Jazmen Jafar has made more than $180,000 on the adult platform this year alone and says being a performer allowed her to escape an unsatisfying career.

  • Information about Ukraine's possible counteroffensive causes "considerable concern" in Russia – ISW

    Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have noted that Russia's information space is reacting "with considerable concern" to reports of a slowdown in Russian operations and a possible counteroffensive by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

  • ‘I work, then I cry’: Exhausted medics near Bakhmut fight for every life

    At an abandoned building about 20 minutes drive from Bakhmut, wounded Ukrainian soldiers pour in from the front line to receive emergency medical care. One after another, the wounded are brought into a musty-smelling basement that is the 5th Separate Assault Brigade’s stabilization point for the soldiers fighting in the Battle for Bakhmut. “We sleep and work at the same place,” 59-year-old combat medic Serhiy, known by his callsign Kaplya (Drop), told the Kyiv Independent during a short break.

  • A Muslim minority loyal to Ukraine bears the brunt of Russia’s crackdown in Crimea

    KYIV, Ukraine — The plight of a Muslim minority in Russian-occupied Crimea is highlighting a crackdown in a region that President Vladimir Putin has tried to present as an example of the Kremlin’s right to Ukrainian territory.

  • Allen Lazard has “no worry” about Aaron Rodgers not becoming a Jet

    Quarterback Aaron Rodgers eventually will be a member of the Jets. It’s inevitable, barring a dramatic change to his stated “intention.” Jets receiver Allen Lazard, a former teammate of Rodgers in Green Bay, has zero concern that the GB/NY QB pipeline will fail to deliver Rodgers to New Jersey, 15 years after if brought Brett [more]

  • Another industrial plant and warehouse on fire near Moscow

    A workshop at the Fregat metals plant in Voskresensk, near Moscow, caught fire on Saturday, 25 March. Source: Interfax and TASS, citing the Moscow District office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Quote: "A battery workshop, building No.

  • China threatens 'serious consequences' after US warship again sails by contested Paracel Islands

    China on Friday threatened the U.S. Navy with "serious consequences" after a warship passed through the South China Sea off of the contested Paracel Islands.

  • Toyota Camry is being discontinued in its home country, Japan

    Toyota will reportedly no longer sell the Camry in Japan after 2023, with most Japanese dealers no longer able to take orders for the sedan.