Ukrainian aviation strikes Russian invaders in Luhansk region: delays advance on Lysychansk

Ukrayinska Pravda
·1 min read

UKRAINSKA PRAVDAFRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 14:54

The Ukrainian Air Force struck the positions of the occupiers on the Luhansk front, providing backup to the defenders who are leading the defence of Lysychansk.

Source: The Ukrainian Air Force Command on Facebook

Quote: "On 30 June, Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24m bombers carried out up to 10 air strikes on the Luhansk front, providing backup to the combat operations of the defenders of Lysychansk.

Details: Aircraft strikes stopped the advance of the invaders in several important directions. There are losses among the Russians. In addition, the logistics centre, fuel supply points and military equipment of the invaders were hit.

Background: On 30 June, Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration,reported that the Russian invaders have not abandoned their intention to seize the city of Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast – as a result of numerous airstrikes, a police station was destroyed and the territory of an oil refinery was damaged.

