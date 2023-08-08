Ukrainian banks generate a record-breaking nearly $2 billion in profits for first part of year

Operating income of banks in the first half of the year increased by 35%, interest income - by 41%

During the first half of 2023, solvent banks in Ukraine achieved a notable milestone by amassing a net profit of 67.6 billion UAH ($1.8 billion), a significant turnaround from the loss of 4.6 billion UAH ($125 million) recorded in the same period last year, according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on Aug. 8.

The bank said that the primary drivers behind the sector’s profitability remain the growth of interest income, primarily sourced from high-liquidity assets, along with moderate levels of reserve formation.

Read also: European companies in Russia lose €100 billion since the start of war – FT

Operational revenue for banks experienced a robust 35% increase in the first half of the year, with interest income showing an impressive surge of 41%.

Despite the uptick in interest costs due to higher deposit interest rates, interest income has demonstrated a more substantial rise. Even with a slight deceleration during the spring months, notably attributed to reduced card transactions, net commission income witnessed a commendable growth of 22%.

Read also: Russian currency falls to March 2022 lows

The net operating profit before allocations to reserves exhibited a robust 57% surge in the first half of 2023, reaching an impressive 87.4 billion UAH ($2.4 billion).

Overall, since the onset of the full-scale invasion, banks have collectively established credit reserves totaling 103 billion UAH ($2.8 billion). At the start of July 2023, the sector’s return on capital stands at an impressive 56%, a marked improvement from the negative 4% figure reported in 2022.

The cumulative income tax for the half-year period surpassed the corresponding annual benchmark set during the historically most profitable year of 2021. As of July 1, 2023, only eight out of 65 solvent institutions reported losses, with a combined total of 112 million UAH ($3 billion).

Read also: Ukraine to compensate farmers for crops lost due to Kakhovka dam destruction

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine