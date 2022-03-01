Ukrainian Bitcoin ATM producer eyes Asia expansion

Danny Park
Ukrainian Bitcoin ATM developer Intellogate is expanding its services to Asia through a new partnership with two South Korean firms.

Fast facts

  • South Korean blockchain service provider Publish and kiosk producer Lincrux signed a memorandum of cooperation with Intellogate to leverage their crypto ATM expertise for Asia-wide installations.

  • Intellogate installs 5,000 payment terminals a year across 25 countries, and owns a network of crypto ATMs.

  • There are few crypto ATMs in Asia compared to North America and Europe, with Hong Kong leading the way with 139 units, which is less than 0.5% of the U.S.

  • Crypto ATM operators in Singapore halted operations as the country’s central bank issued new guidelines to limit consumer marketing of crypto.

  • The global crypto ATM market’s current estimated value of US$35.8 million is expected to grow to US$3.55 billion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research.

