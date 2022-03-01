Ukrainian Bitcoin ATM producer eyes Asia expansion

Ukrainian Bitcoin ATM developer Intellogate is expanding its services to Asia through a new partnership with two South Korean firms.

South Korean blockchain service provider Publish and kiosk producer Lincrux signed a memorandum of cooperation with Intellogate to leverage their crypto ATM expertise for Asia-wide installations.

Intellogate installs 5,000 payment terminals a year across 25 countries, and owns a network of crypto ATMs.

There are few crypto ATMs in Asia compared to North America and Europe, with Hong Kong leading the way with 139 units, which is less than 0.5% of the U.S.

Crypto ATM operators in Singapore halted operations as the country’s central bank issued new guidelines to limit consumer marketing of crypto.

The global crypto ATM market’s current estimated value of US$35.8 million is expected to grow to US$3.55 billion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research.

