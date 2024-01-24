Ukrainian born named Miss Japan re-ignites debate on what it means to be Japanese

Carolina Shiino proudly announced on social media that she had been a naturalised citizen of Japan

"There have been racial barriers, and it has been challenging to be accepted as Japanese."

A tearful Carolina Shiino said in impeccable Japanese after she was crowned Miss Japan in Tokyo on Monday.

The 26-year-old model was born in Ternopil, western Ukraine to Ukrainian parents and raised in Nagoya, in central Japan from the age of five.

Ms Shiino is the first naturalised Japanese citizen to win the pageant and her victory has drawn mixed reactions.

"It's like a dream," she said, accepting her trophy as the Miss Japan 2024.

"Being recognised as a Japanese in this competition fills me with gratitude," she said.

When Ms Shiino announced on Instagram in 2023 that she had been given the Japanese nationality, she said "I may not look Japanese, but as I grew up in Japan - my mind has become a Japanese."

While some have recognised her victory as a "sign of the times" others have said she didn't look like what a "Miss Japan" should.

This comes nearly ten years after Ariana Miyamoto became the first bi-racial woman to be crowned Miss Japan in 2015.

With a Japanese mother and African American father, her victory back then raised questions about whether a person of mixed race should be eligible to win the competition and provoked heated arguments on social media about what it means to be Japanese.

Ariana Miyamoto is the first bi-racial woman to be crowned Miss Japan

Carolina Shiino's victory has stirred up that controversy once again.

"This person who was chosen as Miss Japan is not even a mix with Japanese but 100% pure Ukrainian. Understand she is beautiful, but this is Ms "Japan". Where is the Japaneseness?" said one post on X, formerly Twitter.

"If she was half, sure no problem. But she's ethnically 0% Japanese and wasn't even born in Japan. That's just bizarre." This was the reaction from @burakkuJon.

Others said that as a Japanese citizen, there should be no controversy in her winning and that being Ukrainian-Japanese is the same as being Japanese-American.

"Congratulations! Carolina. A Japanese is a person who has Japanese nationality. Nothing more, nothing less. It is no wonder that there are Ukrainian-Japanese just like there are Japanese-Americans," one post read.

"… I don't see why this should be controversial. Shiino is a Japanese citizen, speaks the language fluently, and has been culturally integrated here since she was a child," said @OliverJia1014.

But many have questioned what message this sends to Japanese women - with some describing the result as "discrimination towards the "Japanese face".

"She's beautiful. Nothing against her. But, to the judges - I want to say. Why is white beautiful? Why not send a Japanese beauty into the world?" said one post.

Another post from @Ali_noorani_teh said, "I think that Japanese people naturally (would) get the wrong message when a European looking person is called the most beautiful Japanese."

Japan is a highly homogenous and traditional society one that is quite resistant to change - which is why some have welcomed her victory as a chance as a way of "broadening the definition of what it means to be Japanese".

"This story is more significant than it seems. If Japanese can accept that white, black, or other minorities can be Japanese, then it's going to be a huge positive shift," said a post by @nohobobo said.

Beauty pageants have come under lot of criticism in recent years as being out of date with some on social media saying how "ridiculous" it is that women still "compete for their looks".

"If Carolina Shiino gained confidence as a Japanese through winning Miss Nippon, that's okay. However, supporting the continuation of beauty pageants is a separate issue. I oppose selecting and discriminating against women based on appearance," said @yehuda_feldmann.

"These contests which discriminate on the basis on looks should be abolished. Feminists should raise their voice!," said @fuwa32946513.

Ms Shiino had moved to Japan long before Russia's war on Ukraine - but some have questioned whether choosing the Ukrainian born model was a political decision.

"If she were born Russian, she wouldn't have won. Not a chance. Obviously the criteria is now a political decision. What a sad day for Japan…"

After the announcement, Ai Wada, the organizer the organiser of the Miss Japan Gran Prix pageant has said that the event "gave us an opportunity to rethink what Japanese beauty is".

Ms Wada added: "Following today's result, there is one thing I am convinced of… Japanese beauty exists not in the appearance, not in the blood, but it exists firmly in our heart".

