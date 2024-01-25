‘Ukrainian business surprises with its resiliency’ – higher than expected growth reported

Almost UAH 40 billion ($1 billion USD) have been budgeted for various business incentives, said Ukraine’s Deputy Economy Minister, Nadiya Bigun, reported Ukrinform.

"Preliminary forecasts from the World Bank in the very beginning of the year showed growth (GDP — ed.) at the level of 1.2%,” she said. “This is the case when we surprise our partners not only on the battlefield. I would say that Ukrainian business surprises with its resilience, ability to adapt to the situation, and ability to look for growth opportunities even in these conditions.”

There is hope that the GDP will increase by more than the expected 5%, she added.

"5% is set for 2024,” she said. “We have hopes anyway that there will be a little more... Almost UAH 40 billion ($1 billion USD) of various incentives for business have been budgeted in order to accelerate the growth of the economy in a focused manner.”



