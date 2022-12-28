Ukrainian businessman accused of embezzling $100 million arrested in French Alps resort

Zach Schonfeld
·1 min read

A Ukrainian businessman was arrested in France for allegedly embezzling more than $100 million, The Associated Press reported.

The wire service reported that French police arrested Kostiantyn Zhevago, who also served in Ukraine’s parliament until 2019, at a high-end ski resort in the French Alps.

Ukrainian authorities accused Zhevago and other top executives at Finance & Credit Bank of participating in the embezzlement, issuing an arrest warrant against him in 2019, according to The Associated Press.

An international warrant was issued two years later, and Zhevago’s properties and assets were seized.

Zhevago is also the former CEO of Ferrexpo, a mining company that is one of the world’s largest iron ore pellet exporters.

The arrest came as Sébastien Lecornu, minister of France’s armed forces, visited Kyiv on Wednesday.

“My visit to Kyiv marks the military support that France has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the war — reliable and lasting support,” he wrote on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

