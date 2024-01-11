Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers to have emergency meeting to call off bill on mobilisation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is to have an emergency assembly on 11 January in order to call off its bill No 10378 on improving mobilisation, military record and military service.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the Cabinet of Ministers

Details: Reportedly, the Ukrainian government will hold an emergency online-meeting on 11 January.

Quote: "Any initiator can call off (a bill) until the decision is made by the (parliamentary) committee. Since the government is the initiator, the government calls it off."

Updated: Another source reported later that the government adopted a corresponding decision: "We have called it off. It will be finalised, and we will submit it once again".

Previously: After the governmental bill on improving mobilisation was submitted, heated debates and discussions sparked in the Ukrainian Parliament.

After several meetings with the military command on 11 January, Davyd Arakhamiia, the leader of the Servant of the People party, said that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) has returned the bill on improving mobilisation to the government to be reviewed and finalised.

The MPs must also hand over the proposals worked out in the committee and in working groups.

