Ukrainian CEO turned hacker details the 'official cyber war' between Russia and Ukraine

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·3 min read

The war between Russia and Ukraine being fought on the battleground — and in cyberspace.

Just ask Dyma Budorin, a Ukrainian web security entrepreneur turned cyber warrior currently based in Spain after leaving Kyiv just days before the Russian invasion began.

"It's an official cyberwar between Russia and Ukraine," Budorin, co-founder and CEO of Hacken, a Ukrainian data security consulting firm, told Yahoo Finance.

Budorin says almost his entire 70-member team relocated. They're still handling their day-to-day client operations. But the rest of their time is spent in cyber combat.

"Every team member is fighting in cyberspace against the Russian Federation," said Budorin. He says international activists and hackers have helped Ukraine in targeting the Russian army's supply chain, communications, and transportation systems. "To stop the war, to stop Putin," said Budorin.

ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 14, 2022 - A soldier sits at a computer in a tent at the Military Training Centre set up within 24 hours in Zaporizhzhia Region, southeastern Ukraine. (Photo credit should read Dmytro Smolyenko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 14, 2022 - A soldier sits at a computer in a tent at the Military Training Centre set up within 24 hours in Zaporizhzhia Region, southeastern Ukraine. (Photo credit should read Dmytro Smolyenko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Much of their effort is focused on distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against propaganda sites —bringing them down via a flood of Internet traffic.

"The hits and damage and amount of attacks [against Russia] in each sector, they are not comparable to anything ever," said Budorin.

It's hard to tell how much cyber damage is being done on either side, but Budorin insists Ukraine is winning.

"Quite soon, I expect in a few weeks, [Russia] will need to close all the gates for non-Russian IP addresses. Basically they will shut down from global Internet," he predicts.

Budorin says Ukraine has experienced Russian contra-cyberattacks. "But they're not comparable," he said.

"We're successfully beating Russian propaganda — and not only Russian propaganda . We're collecting and coordinating critical infrastructure vulnerabilities," he said.

Dyma Budorin, co-founder and CEO of Hacken, at a conference in Kyiv, Ukraine in 2021.
Dyma Budorin, co-founder and CEO of Hacken, at a conference in Kyiv, Ukraine in 2021.

Earlier this week, President Biden warned about possible Russian cyberattacks against the U.S.

"We’re just at the beginning of this era of cyberwar," American University's Kogod School of Business IT Professor Erran Carmel tells Yahoo Finance.

Carmel sees a greater risk of cyberattacks given the number of contract engineers from Russia and Belarus who could be hungry for work amid the economic damage of recent sanctions. Gartner research shows there are over 1 million IT professionals in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus put together. Around 250,000 of them work for consulting or outsourcing firms that serve clients outside of the region.

"With Russia being disconnected form the West, many of them — within days, weeks months, will be out of a job. And so what do they do?" asked Carmel. "A lot of them will find some gainful employment, but some of them will go into ransomware. And that’s what I’m worried about."

Hacken's CEO and his employees know they have their work cut out for them.

"There is no spare time for Ukrainians," said Budorin. "Every minute, we try to stop the war."

As to when he foresees ever returning to Ukraine, "All of us, we want to come back. But we will come back after the victory."

Ines is a stock market reporter for Yahoo Finance.

