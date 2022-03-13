Ukrainian church is vandalized in Chicago, and suspect is caught on camera, cops say

A 20-year-old Illinois man is accused vandalizing a Ukrainian church in Chicago, police told news outlets.

It happened overnight on Saturday, March 12, a custodian at the Holy Protection Parish of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine told police, WGN reported.

Around 1 a.m., somebody broke into the church in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police told TV station WLS.

Two windows were smashed and a man — later identified as Torribio Mora, 20 — climbed inside and burglarized the house of worship, WFLD reported. Surveillance video shows Mora steal several items from the church and run away.

He was arrested later that morning, outlets reported.

Mora has been charged with damage to property, trespassing, and burglary of a house of worship, which is a felony, according to WFLD.

