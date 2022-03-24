Ukrainian circus students train in Hungary

The Daily Beast

Denis Balibouse/ReutersFour people are dead after a group of five reportedly jumped in unison from a seventh-floor apartment balcony around 7 a.m. Thursday in the Swiss resort town of Montreux on the banks of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.Vaud police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz said the group seems to “have visibly thrown themselves into the void from an apartment” landing hard on the pavement below, where they were found by passersby. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. A survivor is said