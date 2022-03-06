Ukrainian citizens continue incredible shows of defiance amid Russian attacks

Reuters

A court in Thailand sentenced a man to two years in prison on Friday for insulting the monarchy by defacing a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, his lawyers said, the first sentencing for lese majeste in more than a year. Narin Kulpongsathorn, 33, was found guilty of putting a sticker bearing the logo of a political satire Facebook page on a large portrait of the monarch outside the Supreme Court during a political rally in September 2020. Narin, who denied the charge, was released on bail pending an appeal, according to the Thai Lawyers' for Human Rights, which represents many Thais charged with lese majeste offences.