Israeli officials have provided some information, which has not yet been confirmed, that Ukrainian citizens may be held captive by Hamas militants.

Source: Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast for Suspilne

Quote: "It should be understood that we do not know the whereabouts of a certain number of people, and it is possible that some of them may be in captivity. This was reported to us by Israeli agencies, but it is not yet confirmed information. I ask you not to make a fuss, but it is most likely true."

Details: Korniichuk added that Ukrainian diplomats are working closely with the Israeli police in the search for Ukrainian citizens.

He also said that out of the seven Ukrainians killed, only one had a Ukrainian passport.

Quote: "We are constantly looking for people – both by DNA and fingerprints. The police are helping us find new people. I don't think the number [of those killed – ed.] will change significantly...

The other six [people who had been killed] lived in Israel permanently and also had Israeli passports. This in no way diminishes their rights as citizens of Ukraine; just for your understanding, one tourist, unfortunately, was killed. The rest are local residents."

Background:

It became known that the number of Ukrainians killed in Israel had increased to seven. Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said that consuls had established these people’s personal data, are in contact with relatives, and are taking steps to repatriate the bodies.

