Should this Ukrainian city fall to Russia, ‘it will be America’s fault’

Even by the blood-soaked standards of Ukraine’s eastern front, it is slaughter on an industrial scale.

Buzzing over the no man’s land outside the city of Avdiivka, a Ukrainian drone camera surveys the number of enemy dead. In a brief tour over the battle-scarred fields, the camera counts a total of 113 uncollected Russian corpses, rotting in the mud.

Such casualties have been a regular occurrence ever since Russian forces began their all-out assault on Avdiivka in November. According to British intelligence estimates, nearly 1,000 Russian soldiers are killed or injured there every day, making it one of the costliest battlegrounds of the two-year-long war.

Yet despite the horrific toll in human life, Vladimir Putin’s forces now seem finally on the verge of taking Avdiivka – or what is left of it. Last week, Russian troops reached the city’s ravaged outskirts, prompting a warning from Vitality Barabash, the mayor, that the situation was now “critical”.

“Unfortunately, the enemy is pressing from all directions,” he said on Thursday. “There is not a single part of our city that is calm, they are storming with very large forces.”

On the face of it, Avdiivka is not much of a prize, let alone one worth laying down thousands of lives for. It is home to only around 30,000 people – most of whom have long fled – and has few assets other than a vast Soviet-era coking plant on its outskirts.

Instead, just like Bakhmut – a similarly modest prize that Russian forces claimed at great cost last May – Avdiivka’s value is symbolic rather than strategic. But if the Russians do prevail there, the victory narrative may no longer just be about crude Russian military might. Questions will also be asked over whether Ukraine’s own forces are finally weakening, their strength sapped not just by two years of punching relentlessly above their weight, but by faltering Western support.

According to Ukrainian commanders, recent blocks on military aid packages in the US and EU have led to catastrophic to artillery shortages on the front lines at Avdiivka. Back in the summer, the two sides hurled shells at each other in roughly equal measure. Now, Ukrainians complain, the Russian troops can fire five shells for every one of theirs.

“The general feeling is that if Avdiivka falls, it will be the fault of America,” says Glen Grant, a former UK defence attaché to the Baltics, and one-time adviser to Ukraine’s defence ministry.

“The delays in support have been too great, the Ukrainians are running out of everything, and the Europeans haven’t been able to up their game yet to compensate for that loss. The main thing is just lack of artillery ammo and rockets – they are down to almost nothing at times.”



The assault on Avdiivka began in October, just as Ukraine’s fortunes in the war appeared to be waning for the first time. The summer counter-offensive in Zaporizhzhia further south had not yielded the expected results, and the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict had distracted Ukraine’s Western backers. Hoping to seize the advantage, 40,000 Russian troops attacked the city, which lies 15 miles north of the separatist-held city of Donetsk.

At first, it was a disaster. Ukrainian troops had already set up positions in the Soviet-era tower blocks on Avdiivka’s outskirts, giving them vantage points over the open fields that surround the city. Russian armour had to head through turf already pre-programmed for Ukrainian artillery strikes, and lost more than 200 vehicles in the first two months.

The Kremlin then switched to so-called “meat-wave” tactics: headlong charges by thousands of low-grade infantry troops. That too did not succeed, and after losses of around 13,000 by December, it seemed the assault was petering out.

The Russians regained momentum by using drones equipped with night vision, disrupting Ukrainian supply lines that had relied on cover of darkness.

The battle has involved some of Ukraine’s best troops: the 110th Mechanised Brigade, which has defended Avdiivka most non-stop since the war began; and the 47th Mechanised Brigade, which spearheaded the summer counter-offensive. Despite it being the depths of winter – when fighting usually ebbs – the combat has been constant.

“Every day there are new fresh [Russian] forces, regardless of the weather, regardless of anything – of losses,” one Ukrainian soldier told Radio Free Europe. “But no matter what, they keep crawling – literally over the bodies of their own.”

But while the Russians can draw on seemingly endless troop reserves, many of them ex-convicts, Ukraine’s ranks are wearing thin. According to an article on Telegram by the Ukrainian journalist Yuri Butusov, the 110th has been forced at times to draw on its vehicle engineers, some of them elderly, to defend gaps in the city’s front lines.

“Everyone who can hold a machine gun is needed to protect Avdiivka,” Mr Butusov wrote, saying that many “grandfathers” had died in battle.

“The front lines generally are getting extremely thin on people, and Avdiivka is a symptom of that,” added Mr Grant. “The 110th is a good bunch but it is simply worn out.”

Russian troops also have superior numbers of first-person-view drones: explosive-carrying mini-drones that an operator can fly directly into a target. Footage shows them chasing individual soldiers across the battlefield like giant mosquitoes, buzzing overhead before swooping down and blowing their victims to pieces.

To add insult to grievous injury, Ukrainian troops gripe that they still have to rely largely on online donations from well-wishers to raise money to buy their drones; warriors, they complain, should not also have to be fundraisers.

Overshadowing the battle for the Donbas city are this year’s presidential races on both sides of the Atlantic. In the US, a funding blockade to Ukraine is being led by Republicans sympathetic to the candidacy of Donald Trump, who has pledged to slash aid to Ukraine to pressure Kyiv into a peace deal. Putin, meanwhile, wants Avdiivka as a scalp for his own voters ahead of Russia’s presidential elections on March 17.

Not everyone, admittedly, sees Avdiivka in quite such weather-vane terms. While Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser, has claimed that taking it “will be a great victory for the Russian army”, others say all it will do is shore up the security of nearby-occupied Donetsk, the main local Russian logistics hub.

And although the artillery deficit is blamed partly on squabbling Washington, it also reflects supply shortages from Europe, which has so far met only half of its current pledges.

Besides, whatever the cause of their setbacks in Avdiivka, Ukrainian troops also feel that as with Bakhmut, they have once again forced Russia to pay a very high price. One Ukrainian fighter in the city said that morale was still strong, and that lack of Western support was only one factor.

“You cannot blame only reason or person for something – it’s complex,” he said. “But, yes, if Ukraine had at least half of the ammo that Russia is using every day, we would have had a much better picture right now everywhere.”

