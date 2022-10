Reuters

Thousands of Hungarian students and parents protested on Friday in the second major rally in two weeks to support teachers who have been fired for joining strike action for higher wages and more teachers being warned of dismissal. Teachers have started an "I want to teach" campaign and called for civil disobedience to demand higher wages, a solution to a deepening shortage of teachers, and the right to strike. A pledge by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government earlier this week to raise teachers' salaries to 80% of average earnings of university graduates by 2025, including an increase of about a fifth next year, did little to quell protesters.