Ukraine asks court to put Orthodox leader under house arrest

2
KARL RITTER
·4 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's top security agency notified a top Orthodox priest Saturday that he was suspected of justifying Russia's aggression amid a bitter dispute over a famed Orthodox monastery.

Metropolitan Pavel, the abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, Ukraine’s most revered Orthodox site, has strongly resisted the authorities' order to vacate the complex. Earlier in the week, he cursed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, threatening him with damnation.

During a court hearing in the Ukrainian capital, the metropolitan strongly rejected the claim by the Security Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU, that he condoned Russia's invasion. Pavel described the accusations against him as politically driven.

SBU agents raided his residence. Prosecutors asked the court to put him under house arrest pending the investigation.

The monks in the monastery belong to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has been accused of having links to Russia. The dispute surrounding the property, also known as Monastery of the Caves, is part of a wider religious conflict that has unfolded in parallel with the war.

The Ukrainian government has cracked down on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church over its historic ties to the Russian Orthodox Church, whose leader, Patriarch Kirill, has supported Russian President Vladimir Putin in the invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church has insisted that it’s loyal to Ukraine and has denounced the Russian invasion from the start. The church declared its independence from Moscow.

But Ukrainian security agencies have claimed that some in the UOC have maintained close ties with Moscow. They’ve raided numerous holy sites of the church and later posted photos of rubles, Russian passports and leaflets with messages from the Moscow patriarch as proof that some church officials have been loyal to Russia.

The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery is owned by the Ukrainian government, and the agency overseeing it notified the monks that it was terminating the lease and they had until Wednesday to leave the site.

Metropolitan Pavel told worshipers Wednesday that the monks would not leave pending the outcome of a lawsuit the UOC filed in a Kyiv court to stop the eviction.

The government claims that the monks violated their lease by making alterations to the historic site and other technical infractions. The monks rejected the claim as a pretext.

Many Orthodox communities in Ukraine have cut their ties with the UOC and transitioned to the rival Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which more than four years ago received recognition from the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople.

Bartholomew I is considered the first among equals among the leaders of the Eastern Orthodox churches. Patriarch Kirill and most other Orthodox patriarchs have refused to accept his decision authorizing the second Ukrainian church.

While Ukraine is preparing for a counteroffensive expected later this spring, Russian forces have kept pressing their effort to capture the city of Bakhmut. The Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Donbas region has been the focus of a ferocious battle that has dragged on for eight months in eastern Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a Saturday visit to the military headquarters overseeing the action in Ukraine that Russia's defense industries have boosted production of ammunition “by several times.” Russian's government previously acknowledged ammunition shortages,

The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest analysis Saturday that the Russian offensive personally overseen by Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian military, has fizzled. Russian President Vladimir Putin put Gerasimov in charge of overseeing what Moscow refers to as its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“Gerasimov’s tenure has been characterized by an effort to launch a general winter offensive with the aim of extending Russian control over the whole of the Donbas region,” the British ministry said on Twitter. “Eighty days on, it is increasingly apparent that this project has failed.”

As evidence, the ministry said that “on several axes across the Donbas front, Russian forces have made only marginal gains at the cost of tens of thousands of casualties."

With the losses, the Russian military was "largely squandering its temporary advantage in personnel” from a partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists Putin ordered in the fall, according to the U.K. analysis.

It noted that Gerasimov, who has been in his job for 10 years, “is pushing the limits of how far Russia’s political leadership will tolerate failure.”

The U.K. Foreign and Commonwealth Office, meanwhile, mocked a new edition of Moscow’s foreign policy doctrine published Friday that described the Russian policy as “peaceful, open, predictable, consistent, pragmatic and based on respect for universally recognized principles and norms of international law.”

“April Fool’s Day is TOMORROW,” the Foreign Office tweeted late Friday. ___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Church accused of Moscow ties defies Kyiv eviction

    STORY: There were scuffles outside a Kyiv monastery on Thursday (March 30) after a Ukrainian branch of the Orthodox Church defied an eviction order. Kyiv accuses the Ukrainian Orthodox Church – the UOC – of having ties with Russia... and tensions over its presence at the 980-year-old monastery have risen since Moscow's invasion. Members of the church refused entry to a government official who came to inspect the sprawling complex hours after the deadline to leave had passed. Shortly afterwards, Reuters correspondents saw church representatives trying to prevent journalists from filming a senior cleric outdoors. A Reuters reporter was hit and shoved by an unidentified man, and another reporter was pushed away by a cleric as she tried to approach him. Nobody was injured. “We will not let government representatives in until there is a court decision,” said the cleric. While the UOC is Ukraine’s second-largest church, most Ukrainian Orthodox believers belong to a separate branch of the faith. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine was formed four years ago by uniting branches independent of Moscow. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church is accused of breaking tenancy agreements and illegally constructing buildings, according to the government. The UOC denies this. They are also accused of maintaining ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, which supports the invasion. The UOC says it broke all links with the Russian Church in May 2022.

  • UK says Russia's nuclear blackmail will not affect support for Ukraine

    The Kremlin’s nuclear blackmail will not affect the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations James Kariuki said on March 31, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform has reported.

  • Media: SBU suspects Moscow-backed Orthodox Church metropolitan of supporting Russia's war

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) issued a notice of suspicion against the abbot of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavlo Lebid, for "inciting inter-religious hatred and justifying Russia's armed aggression," Ukrainian media outlet Liga.net reported on April 1, citing a source in law enforcement.

  • "Pious people are calling from Moscow": Security Service of Ukraine discloses evidence on Kyiv Monastery of Caves Abbot

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) stresses that it has gathered substantiated evidence on the involvement of Pavlo Lebid, former Abbot of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra [Kyiv Monastery of the Caves - ed.], in inciting religious hatred, justifying and denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Says It’s Ramping Up Ammunition Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is boosting its production of conventional and high-precision ammunition, defense secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday, days after he visited munitions factories in two regions in inspect the production of artillery and missiles. “Necessary measures” are being taking to ramp up output, Shoigu said. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Faces Finger

  • General Staff: Russia has lost 173,990 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

    According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia has also lost 3,616 tanks, 6,981 armored fighting vehicles, 5,528 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,683 artillery systems, 527 multiple launch rocket systems, 279 air defense systems, 306 airplanes, 291 helicopters, 2,248 drones, and 18 boats.

  • At least 39 have died in migrant center fire. Blame extreme US, Mexico border policies.

    Deaths of dozens of migrants at an immigration detention center in Mexico is outrageous, a direct result of both countries' ineffective border policies

  • People on Chinese social media say Trump's indictment embarrassed the US and made China look so good, he should just join the Chinese Communist Party

    Weibo users gleefully called Trump "Comrade Nation Builder," based on a joke that he's on a mission to help build China up by sabotaging the US.

  • Lanterns and crescents: more retailers court Ramadan buyers

    With her 3-year-old daughter sitting inside a red Target shopping cart, Aya Khalil looked through the aisles with anticipation. The author was on a mission: See for herself that her children's book about a boy and his grandmother baking for an Islamic feast was actually carried by her local Target store in Toledo. Khalil giggled.

  • Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds calls Trump indictment a 'sham;' Grassley says it's 'incredibly weak'

    Gov. Kim Reynolds contended the indictment "only serves as a reminder to Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system under Joe Biden."

  • Dodgers' offense hot on chilly night in 8-2 win over D-backs

    Will Smith went 3 for 5 and drove in three runs, James Outman homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Thursday night in their season opener. Julio Urías (1-0), last year’s NL ERA leader at 2.16, got the victory in his first career opening-day start. All three of Smith's hits went to right field in a game that lasted 2 hours, 35 minutes under new rules this season designed to speed things up.

  • Tesla's price war: cheaper cars expected to drive record sales

    Tesla Inc investors are waiting to see how much Elon Musk's price cuts will pay off: the electric vehicle (EV) maker is expected this weekend to report record sales as cheaper sticker prices, helped by U.S. subsidies, spurred demand. Musk's action in January kicked off a price war that was especially heated in China, betting that Tesla's industry-leading profit margins would let it rebuff growing competition and appease customers in a weak economy. Tesla may have handed over 430,000 vehicles in the quarter ended March 31, according to analysts' estimates collected by Refinitiv.

  • Fact check: Deepfake video of Manhattan DA spreads false claims about Trump case

    The video's audio is altered. The district attorney's office is still investigating former President Donald Trump.

  • Donald Trump's rival Ron DeSantis vows to block former president's extradition

    Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, said he will not abide by any extradition request for Donald Trump, who lives in the state.

  • Jury sides with Gwyneth Paltrow in Utah ski crash trial

    (Reuters) -A jury in Utah ruled on Thursday that Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow was not responsible for injuries sustained by a man during a ski slope collision at an upscale Park City resort in 2016. Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, suffered a concussion and four broken ribs in the incident. Sanderson, 76, said a woman he later learned was Paltrow was skiing out of control when she ran into his back and sent him flying on a hill at Deer Valley Resort.

  • Nashville school shooting updates: Vigils held after Covenant School shooting; first footage released

    Metro Nashville Police say a former student carrying two assault rifles and a handgun killed three students and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville Monday.

  • Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash

    Thousands of people rallied across the country Friday as part of a Transgender Day of Visibility in support of the rights of transgender people and their resilience amid what many denounced as an increasingly hostile environment. Supporters converged on statehouses nationwide, at the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., and were planned as far away as Mexico City and the Portuguese capital of Lisbon to mark a day of international unity first proclaimed more than a decade ago. Chanting, “We're here, we're queer, get used to it!" many at the statehouse in Montpelier, Vermont, draped themselves in pride flags or carried posters with messages like “yay gay” or “protect trans kids.”

  • Joe Biden branded a ‘disgrace’ for joking around after Nashville shooting

    Joe Biden has been branded a “disgrace” for making jokes in the aftermath of the Nashville school shooting in which six people died.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow’s accuser rode a camel despite claiming ski crash ‘left him a recluse’, court hears

    Gwyneth Paltrow’s accuser rode a camel and went trekking in Machu Picchu after the ski collision he alleged left him a “recluse”, the jury in the trial had heard.

  • Tornadoes kill at least 10 across US Midwest and South

    Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the South and Midwest killed at least 10 people, shredded homes and shopping centers, and collapsed a theater roof during a heavy metal concert in Illinois. Emergency responders across the region counted the dead and surveyed the damage Saturday morning after tornadoes touched down into the night, part of a sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions to the Upper Midwest. The dead included four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas, Cross County Coroner Eli Long told KAIT-TV. Other deaths were reported in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana and the Little Rock area.