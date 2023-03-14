Ukrainian colonel caught helping mobilized men flee abroad

3
·1 min read
Detention of an official of the Ministry of Defense
Detention of an official of the Ministry of Defense

The deputy head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense was detained on a bribe of $9,000 from a person drafted into military service. The colonel was charged with illegally transporting people across the state border, meaning he faces up to nine years in prison.

Read also: Defense Ministry reveals identity of Ukrainian soldier whose murder was videoed by Russians

“The Colonel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine took $9,000 for his ‘services,” the message said.

Read also: Another deputy infrastructure minister resigns after bribe scandal hits

“For this money, the official was preparing a conclusion by the military medical commission, stating they (drafted men) are unfit for military service.”

Documents and military cards, medical records, papers with seals of military units, weapons with no permit, and cash were found at the suspect's home.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Not enough missiles for Russian Defence Minister, wants production to double

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed Russia's largest holding company for the production of various types of missiles to double its production. Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Details: Shoigu held a work meeting with the management of the Tactical Missiles Corporation, where he noted that the state defence order was being "adequately fulfilled".

  • Russian agent tasked with assassinating Ukraine's Defence Minister and Defence Intelligence Chief sentenced to 12 years in prison

    A Russian agent who served in the "militia" of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and was tasked with assassinating Ukrainian citizens, including Ukraine's Defence Minister and Defence Intelligence Chief on the orders of the Russian special services has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.

  • Fact check: Video shows military equipment being shipped to Texas, not Ukraine

    The video shows U.S. equipment in Gdynia, Poland being prepared to be shipped back to Texas. It was used for a rotational deployment in Europe.

  • Russia expanded its territory in Ukraine by less than 0.04% in a month of brutal fighting that cost it thousands of soldiers and vital equipment, says think tank

    Russia gained a meagre slice of Ukrainian territory in the month after it launched its first big attack of 2023, following a winter of stalemate.

  • Ukrainian Defence Minister announces formation of "naval coalition": 3 countries have already joined

    Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has announced that Ukraine will develop its fleet, and so far three countries have joined the naval coalition: Ukraine, the UK, and the Netherlands. Source: Reznikov, during a meeting with the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands Details: Reznikov noted that it is no accident that the meeting with Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren is taking place in Ukraine's south.

  • Russian forces slightly loosen their grip on Donetsk front – Armed Forces

    Russian occupiers have suffered significant losses on the Donetsk front and have a lack of munitions, which is why they have reduced their activity. Source: Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for the joint press office of the Armed Forces of the Tavriia front, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "In fact, the enemy is out of breath.

  • Putin rejects theory about Ukrainian role in pipeline blasts

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday dismissed as “sheer nonsense” allegations that Ukrainians could be behind the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year, and again pointed the finger at the U.S. Putin spoke after The New York Times, The Washington Post and German media published stories last week citing unidentified U.S. and other officials as saying there was evidence Ukraine, or at least Ukrainians, may have been responsible. The Ukrainian government has denied involvement.

  • Russian occupation authorities devise plans to evacuate collaborators to Crimea

    Russian occupation authorities in the city of Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, have devised a plan to evacuate the staff of the occupation administration and their families to Crimea in an attempt to quell the panic spreading among those who collaborate with the Russian regime.

  • Leonardo da Vinci’s mother was slave girl trafficked across Black Sea to Italy, documents suggest

    Leonardo da Vinci’s mother was a teenage slave girl who was trafficked to Italy across the Black Sea from the Caucasus, new research unveiled on Tuesday claimed.

  • Ukrainian military says it welcomes idea of creating female combat unit

    The Ukrainian military says it welcomes the idea of creating a separate, all-female combat unit, Ukrainian army press secretary Bohdan Senyk told Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske on March 14.

  • Germany’s Rheinmetall stands ready to fill Ukraine’s ammunition needs, pending additional EU spending

    Rheinmetall, Germany’s largest arms manufacturer, is ready to produce enough artillery ammunition to fill Ukraine’s needs – if European governments increase spending to double production capacity, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said in a recent interview, as reported by Bloomberg on March 14.

  • Graham warns US against turning back on Ukraine: If Putin wins ‘more conflict is coming’

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday warned the U.S. against turning its back on Ukraine, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suggested that Russia’s war in Ukraine should not be one of America’s “vital national interests.” “If [Russian President Vladimir] Putin loses in Ukraine, then the world resets in all the right ways,” Graham tweeted.…

  • Russian blogger charged with spying in Albania asks for asylum

    A Russian self-proclaimed blogger arrested last August in Albania on spying charges has applied for asylum in an attempt to escape extradition because she fears persecution in Moscow, her lawyer said on Monday. Svetlana Timofeeva, 34, was arrested together with another Russian and a Ukrainian on charges of entering the former communist military factory of Gramsh, some 80 km (50 miles) from the Albanian capital Tirana. Timofeeva has said the factory was abandoned and there was no sign suggesting any military facility and people and animals were moving in and out freely.

  • Putin Pardons Wife of Russia’s ‘Walter White’ After Hubby Joins Wagner

    Gary Cameron/ReutersThe wife of a convicted drug dealer dubbed Russia’s “Walter White” has received a pardon from Vladimir Putin after her husband joined the mercenary Wagner Group, according to a report.St. Petersburg physics teacher Diana Gribovskaya and her veterinarian husband, Dmitry Karavaichik, were convicted of manufacturing and distributing amphetamine in 2018. Karavaichik insisted that the drugs found in his apartment had been planted and that he had only sold fake narcotics in order t

  • Ukraine starts producing shells for Soviet-era tanks

    A major Ukrainian arms manufacturer announced on Tuesday it had started making 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks, as Kyiv seeks to boost its armour capabilities for a counter-offensive against invading Russian forces. The ammunition was being made outside Ukraine with the co-operation of an unnamed NATO country, state-owned Ukroboronprom said. "The first batch of 125-mm projectiles for T-64, T-72 and T-80 tanks, which the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine use to strike the invaders, has already been delivered," it said in a post on the Telegram app.

  • Uncontrolled Chinese Rocket Segment Disintegrates Over Texas

    The Long March 2D second stage is believed to have reentered over an unpopulated part of Texas on March 7 and so far there are no reports of injuries or damage to property. Sadly, as more rockets are sent to space and as rules around these matters remain vague, it’s the new normal we have to deal with.

  • Russia targeting Ukrainian air defense systems, says Mykolaiv governor

    Russia is most likely launching anti-radar missiles at Ukraine now, Mykolaiv regional governor Vitaliy Kim wrote on Telegram on March 14.

  • Putin says Nord Stream blasts carried out on 'state level'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that last year's blasts on the Nord Stream gas pipelines had been carried out on a "state level", dismissing the idea an autonomous pro-Ukraine group was responsible as "complete nonsense". The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines connecting Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea were hit by a series of unexplained explosions last September, in what Moscow has called an act of "international terrorism".

  • Ukrainian military holds large-scale war exercises in northern Ukraine – Lieutenant General Nayev

    Defenders of Ukraine’s Northern Operational Zone recently underwent comprehensive military training, including tactical and psychological elements, Commander of the United Forces of the Ukrainian army, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, said on Facebook on March 13.

  • Poland revamping military, more than doubling its army to counter Russian threat: report

    Wary of Russia's larger territorial ambitions, Poland has been steadily modernizing its military by boosting its manpower and ordering new equipment from allies.