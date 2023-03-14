Ukrainian colonel caught helping mobilized men flee abroad

Detention of an official of the Ministry of Defense

The deputy head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense was detained on a bribe of $9,000 from a person drafted into military service. The colonel was charged with illegally transporting people across the state border, meaning he faces up to nine years in prison.

“The Colonel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine took $9,000 for his ‘services,” the message said.

“For this money, the official was preparing a conclusion by the military medical commission, stating they (drafted men) are unfit for military service.”

Documents and military cards, medical records, papers with seals of military units, weapons with no permit, and cash were found at the suspect's home.

