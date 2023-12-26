Ukrainian combat medic explains why F-16s fall short in ensuring 'golden hour' for evacuating wounded

A tactical medicine instructor Mariia Nazarova on why NATO are reconsidering strategies for providing pre-hospital care NV exclusive

NATO armies are rethinking pre-hospital care strategies due to Ukraine, Mariia Nazarova, a tactical medicine instructor, explained in an interview with NV on Dec. 26.

The anticipated delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is unlikely to ensure the provision of the so-called 'golden hour' — the critical period after an injury when qualified medical care is essential.

“F-16s are crucial for our military air superiority, but for aeromedical evacuation, complete control of the sky is necessary. This is impossible when dealing with drones and enemy air defense systems, not terrorists in slippers shooting at helicopters with assault rifles,” Nazarova said.

NATO armies will be reconsidering their strategies due to a lack of air superiority, she said.

“I'm confident that tactical medicine manuals will also be revised to consider implementing extended care for the wounded in the field,” Nazarova said.

“The 'golden hour' will likely become a thing of the past.”

While there is still aeromedical evacuation of the wounded in Ukraine, it doesn't happen directly from the battlefield.

“This was the case even before the full-scale invasion, but now, with the widespread use of drones and intense artillery fire, the wounded may wait for evacuation for several days,” the combat medic added.

This underscores the crucial need for combat medics in Ukraine to be capable of pre-hospital blood transfusions, she added.

