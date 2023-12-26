Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief comments on "mobilisation of 500,000 people"

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Ukraine's military command formulates its requests for ammunition, weapons and human resources regularly, but has not submitted a request for a specific number of mobilised people to the government.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The military command did not request any figures (500,000, as Davyd Arakhamia reported – ed.). The military command continues to protect the state and, accordingly, forms its own requests (for ammunition, weapons and human resources). This is done on an ongoing basis, but we do not implement it in any separate format by visiting the Cabinet of Ministers or the Verkhovna Rada.

As for this figure, we formed it for the next year. It, of course, takes into account the coverage of the current set, the formation of new military units, as well as the forecast of our losses that we may suffer in 2024. I can't voice the figures that relate to each of these indicators. That is a military secret.

Details: The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the General Staff does not have the right of legislative initiative, so it did not submit any documents to the government.

At the same time, the general confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked with the subject of the legislative initiative – the Ministry of Defenсe, and, according to Zaluzhnyi, the Ministry of Defence itself probably submitted a draft law on improving mobilisation to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Updated: At a special briefing, Zaluzhnyi also stressed that the needed number of people to be mobilised is being formed, taking into account the tasks to be performed next year, among other things. This does not mean that this figure should be set "for tomorrow".

Background: Davyd Arakhamia, the leader of the Servant of the People faction, said that the military leadership made a request for the mobilisation of 500,000 military personnel.

On 25 December, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted a draft law On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Concerning the Improvement of Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service to the Verkhovna Rada.

Support UP or become our patron!