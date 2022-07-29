Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief shares the first video of the M270 MLRS at work on the front

ROMAN PETRENKO — FRIDAY, 29 JULY 2022, 11:04

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has published a video of combat operations of the American M270 MLRS in the war.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "The Armed Forces are grateful to our partners for their unwavering support and assistance.

Together to victory!"

For reference: The M270 MLRS is a multi-functional complex on a tracked chassis that can be used as an MLRS [Multiple Launch Rocket System] and as an Operational Tactical Missile System.

This complex is unofficially dubbed the "finger of God" because of its firepower.

Previously:

At the beginning of June, Britain announced that it would provide M270 MLRS to Ukraine, which can hit targets at a distance of up to 80 km.

On 29 June, Norway's Ministry of Defence promised to facilitate Ukraine's acquisition of additional multiple rocket launcher systems from Britain by providing the British with three replacement systems.

On 15 July, the first M270 long-range multiple-launch missile systems arrived in Ukraine.

