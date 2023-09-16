Ukrainian commander releases ground-level footage showing campaign to retake Andriyivka near Bakhmut

The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, showed how Ukrainian defenders liberated the village of Andriyivka, Donetsk Oblast, near Bakhmut in a video posted on Sept. 16.

Syrskyi shared a video of the 3rd Assault Brigade soldiers, who recorded how they were fighting in the area of Andriyivka.

"Great work by our soldiers," wrote Syrskyi.

“The fulfillment of tasks on the Bakhmut axis continues, the army is moving forward.”

On Sept. 15, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had liberated Andriyivka from the Russian forces and were consolidating the captured positions.

