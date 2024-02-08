Ukrainian commandos snatch and seize key Russian position in daring heights operation – video

SSO fighters said that they had not been able to take the stronghold for several months

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SSO) successfully executed a "complex and effective" operation, enhancing their operational and tactical position, SSO reported on Telegram on Feb. 8.

The specifics of the operation's time and location remain undisclosed, but it focused on overtaking a Russian stronghold situated on a significant elevation, an objective pursued for several months.

This meticulously orchestrated operation involved close coordination with other army units. Utilizing fire support, electronic warfare (EW) capabilities, and drones, the Ukrainian forces advanced to execute the operation. The effort culminated in the expulsion of Russian troops from the stronghold and the capture of two Russian paratroopers, the SSO reported.

Following the operation, Ukrainian forces cleared the enemy position and secured full control over the stronghold, subsequently positioning certain Defense Forces units on the newly acquired heights.

SSO shared details about the special operation Citadel near the coast of the occupied Crimea on Feb. 6. 73rd Maritime Centre of the Special Forces came close to the production platform, illegally captured by Russia in the Black Sea and used for enhancing the operation of an Iranian-made Mohajer-6 (used for reconnaissance and attacks with Shahed kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure in southern Ukraine). After special operations and clearing, the facility was mined. The combat team moved to a safe distance and blew up the enemy target.

The Special Operations Forces believed it weakened Russia's position in the north-west part of the Black Sea.

