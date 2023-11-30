Ukrainian companies can again purchase exemptions in case of power outages – Energy Ministry

Businesses in Ukraine will be able to avoid power outages

Businesses in Ukraine will be able to avoid blackouts in the event of an electricity shortage, Economy Ministry announced on Nov. 29.

Restrictions may still be imposed on companies importing electricity only to prevent a systemic failure in the integrated power system.

"This winter, there is a risk of continued energy terror from Russia," said Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

“The aggressor will again try to strike us, destroying energy infrastructure facilities. To help domestic businesses operate steadily in the event of an electricity shortage, the government has provided an opportunity to import electricity from neighboring countries such as Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Poland. The volume of authorized electricity imports from Europe is 1,700 MW for Ukraine and Moldova.”

A similar mechanism was in place last winter, but it expired on April 30. The ministry notes that the new procedure is better than last year's, as it reduces the cost of purchasing imported electricity and simplifies administration, and the resolution will remain in effect until the end of martial law.

To qualify for the blackout exemption, a non-household consumer must meet several criteria:

Have an automated energy control and metering system

Share of imports from October to April should exceed 50% of hourly consumption (in May-September, this figure should exceed 30%)

Should be no debts for imports

As reported on Nov. 10, 2023, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Halushchenko suggested that Ukraine would consider attacking Russian oil and gas infrastructure if Moscow resorts to attacks against Ukrainian energy infrastructure again in winter.

Halushchenko said on Nov. 8 that over the past few weeks, Russian forces had attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure 60 times.

In October, the Ukrainian government supported the creation of a coordination headquarters for rapid response and ensuring normal living conditions. The headquarters will respond to strikes and coordinate the aftermath.

