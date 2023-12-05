Ukrainian IT company SoftServe recognized as a global leader

SoftServe, a Ukrainian global IT company, has been recognized as a challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant 2023 for custom software development services, the company reported on its website.

SoftServe was acknowledged for its ability to execute tasks and the comprehensiveness of its vision.

“Softserve is recognized throughout the market as a preferred partner for some of the world’s leading technology providers and enterprises,” said SoftServe’s Chief Technology Officer Alex Chubay.

“Our approach involves a holistic perspective encompassing business acumen, user experience, cloud and data engineering, along with cutting-edge technologies – such as generative AI – that enable our clients to build award-winning digital products and transform their businesses.”

The Magic Quadrant reports are summaries of thorough, fact-based research within specific markets that provide a broad understanding of provider positions in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. The Magic Quadrant report is based on criteria evaluating a provider's ability to perform tasks and completeness of its vision.

SoftServe specializes in software development and consultancy services. The company hasover 12,000 employees working in more than 50 offices from San Francisco to Singapore, with headquarters in Lviv and Austin.

The company is engaged in over 900 active projects across North America, the EU, and Asia.

SoftServe boasts an impressive clientele, including IBM, Cisco, Panasonic, Cloudera, Henry Schein, Spillman Technologies. The company holds partnerships with key players in the techindustry, collaborating with major entities such as Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, NVIDIA, and other industry leaders.

