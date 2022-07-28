Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson ‘gaining momentum’ – UK MoD

The counteroffensive of Ukrainian forces on Kherson is gaining momentum

The ministry report says that Ukrainian forces have likely set up a foothold south of the Inhulets River, which forms part of the border between Kherson Oblast and neighboring Mykolayiv Oblast to the west.

Ukrainian forces are also using long-range artillery to damage the bridges across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast that the Russian army uses for resupplying.

The ministry noted that the Antonivskiy Road Bridge near Kherson had previously been damaged last week. Ukraine hit it again on July 27 and it is very likely that it is now unusable, the ministry said.

“The Russian 49th Army is stationed on the west bank of the Dnipro River, and now looks very vulnerable,” reads the report.

The ministry emphasized that the occupied city of Kherson – the only regional center that Russia has managed to occupy in this most recent phase of its invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24 – is now practically cut off from other occupied territories.

“(The) loss (of the city of Kherson) would severely undermine Russia’s attempts to paint the occupation as successful,” the ministry said.



