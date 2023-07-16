Ukrainian counterintelligence soldiers destroy camouflaged Russian T-90M tank – video
Ukraine’s SBU security service released a video on July 1 showcasing the successful operations of military counterintelligence in targeting Russian invaders’ equipment and infantry.
The footage demonstrates the effective elimination of a camouflaged T-90M tank. The SBU reported that the skilled soldiers destroyed the following:
Three Russian tanks, including the T-90M and T-90 models;
Four combat infantry vehicles;
Three armored personnel carriers;
A multi-purpose armored transporter (MTLB);
An anti-aircraft installation;
The Murom observation complex;
An anti-tank gun;
Seventeen vehicles and two ammunition depots;
Two units of engineering equipment;
Two unmanned aerial vehicles, an FPV drone team, and more.
According to the SBU, their military counterintelligence operations in 2023 have successfully destroyed or neutralized a total of 76 units of enemy heavy equipment, including 28 tanks.
As per the Ukrainian military’s General Staff, since the onset of the full-scale invasion, Russia has suffered significant losses, including 236,590 occupants, 4,097 tanks, 8,008 combat armored vehicles, and 7,019 units of automotive equipment and fuel trucks.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine