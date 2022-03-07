Ukrainian couple weds on defense line amid Russian invasion after 22 years together
Lesia and Valerii have been fighting to protect their country and hadn't seen each other since Russia's invasion began.
Lesia and Valerii have been fighting to protect their country and hadn't seen each other since Russia's invasion began.
Flanked by comrades, Lesya and Valery got married on the Ukraine frontline just outside Kyiv.
More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began, the United Nations said. Also, “CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil is in Poland, where more than one million Ukrainians are seeking shelter. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
STORY: Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Filimonov have been together for twenty years and raised an 18-year-old daughter, but had not planned on an official marriage - until the war knocked on their door.The couple said the "challenging times" made them reconsider their attitude towards matrimony, with Ivashchenko the bride saying, “We must take as much as we can from life.”The civilian death toll from hostilities across Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion on Feb. 24 has passed 360, including more than 20 children, according to the United Nations on Sunday, with hundreds more injured.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a photo was shared repeatedly in Facebook posts that claim it shows Ukraine's female prosecutor general, who they say has "caught the public's attention" because of her "stunning" looks. In fact, the photo shows the former attorney general of Crimea, Natalya Poklonskaya, who was appointed by Russia after it annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014. Ukraine's current chief prosecutor is Iryna Venediktova.The photo was shared here on Facebook on February 25,
Beaver County Times columnist Chris Mueller writes that though it's unlikely to happen, why would anyone not want Aaron Rodgers on the Steelers?
Protesters are threatening to slow down traffic around the capital region all week unless their demands are met.View Entire Post ›
Residents and journalists fled Irpin, located northwest of Kyiv, after Russian shelling targeted a bridge that was used to evacuate civilians.
The '80s pop star reflects on the enduring internet notoriety of "Never Gonna Give You Up."
French authorities tied Igor Sechin's superyacht down with steel rope slings so it couldn't leave the port, a customs officer told the WSJ.
KYIV, Ukraine — With hands still dirty from the battlefield, a dozen Russian prisoners of war sat, stony-faced, in a conference room of a Ukrainian news agency Saturday and described being captured after their armored columns were ambushed. Lt. Dmitry Kovalensky, who had fought in a Russian tank unit and spoke at the behest of his Ukrainian captors, said he recently came under fire from an armed drone and shoulder-launched anti-tank missiles on a road near Sumy in northeastern Ukraine. “The whol
What are the first signs of colon cancer? Woman diagnosed at 42 had constipation and blood with bowel movements. A colonoscopy confirmed a tumor in her rectum.
Please don't do that.View Entire Post ›
Jennifer Garner appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of her new Netflix movie, The Adam Project.
Look at the complete Big Ten Tournament bracket.
What will the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Top 25 possibly be on March 7? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia has told Ukraine it is ready to halt military operations "in a moment" if Kyiv meets a list of conditions, the Kremlin spokesman said on Monday. Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was demanding that Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states. It was the most explicit Russian statement so far of the terms it wants to impose on Ukraine to halt what it calls its "special military operation", now in its 12th day.
"Me when I'm letting my dog out and waiting for him to poop."View Entire Post ›
A long-term injury to Davis would likely derail Wisconsin's Final Four hopes.
A winning dress for an award-winning actress.
Texas will take on TCU in the Big 12 quarterfinals on Thursday.