Ukrainian couple weds on defense line amid Russian invasion after 22 years together

Reuters Videos

STORY: Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Filimonov have been together for twenty years and raised an 18-year-old daughter, but had not planned on an official marriage - until the war knocked on their door.The couple said the "challenging times" made them reconsider their attitude towards matrimony, with Ivashchenko the bride saying, “We must take as much as we can from life.”The civilian death toll from hostilities across Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion on Feb. 24 has passed 360, including more than 20 children, according to the United Nations on Sunday, with hundreds more injured.