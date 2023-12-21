Ukrainian court hands down lengthy sentences to four locals accused of fighting for Russian forces

Thanks to evidence from Ukraine’s SBU security service, four traitors who joined the Russian invasion forces and fought against Ukrainian forces on the eastern front have received hefty prison terms, the press service of the SBU reported on Telegram on Dec. 21.

Three of the convicts were captured by Ukrainian defenders during battles in Donetsk Oblast this fall.

Read also: Ukraine court sentences FSB agent and traitor “Scythian” to 15 years for treason

One of them turned out to be a member of an enemy reconnaissance group who was covertly observing the defensive positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

The fourth militant was also detained and his commander was killed in the Lysychansk sector when Russian occupation forces tried to storm Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast under the cover of air attacks.

Based on the SBU’s evidence, the court sentenced two traitors to 15 years in prison and two others to 12 years in prison, taking into account their cooperation with the investigation.

Read also: Two collaborators sentenced for helping Russians during occupation of Kharkiv region, reports SBU

All four Russian accomplices joined the occupation units of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces just before Feb. 24, 2022, after which they were issued weapons, ammunition, and uniforms.

The SBU notes that two of the perpetrators are residents of the captured town of Rovenky in Luhansk Oblast who "mobilized" to the occupation forces under the "directive" of the self-proclaimed "head of the LPR" Leonid Pasechnik.

Militants in the Russian army tried to capture Kharkiv, stormed Soledar and Sievierodonetsk, and attacked Ukrainian positions near Bilohorivka.

The third convict is a resident of the occupied village of Novyi Svit in Donetsk Oblast. There he joined the 1st Slavyansk Brigade of the 1st Army Corps of the Russian Federation, and since September 2023, Russian commanders have been engaging the militant in reconnaissance activities near Krasnohorivka in the Avdiivka sector.

According to the Ukrainian security service, another attacker was a native of Donetsk who was a member of the Moscow-controlled "Cossack Union of the Don Army Region" from 2014 to 2015. At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, he "enlisted" in the Russian motorized rifle battalion and fought near Komyshuvakha in Luhansk Oblast, and later trained "recruits" in Donetsk.

Read also: Court keeps suspected traitor Dubinsky in custody

The court found all the suspects guilty of high treason committed under martial law (Part 1, 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The criminal actions of one of them were additionally qualified as participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization (Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine