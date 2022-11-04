50

A Ukrainian crane operator turned war hero on Putin's "big mistake"

Holly Williams
·3 min read

Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine — We first met Private Andriy Rogalski in late March, just weeks after Russia invaded his country. He'd quit his job as a crane operator, he told us, and signed up for military service as fast as he could.

After basic training, he was soon headed to the front line with a busload of other new Ukrainian Army recruits. We traveled part of the way with them, down country roads slick with spring rain.

At 30, Rogalski still had a boyish demeanor, but he grew serious when we asked him about his reasons for taking up arms against Vladimir Putin's invading army.

"It's pure evil what they did," he told us. He described Putin as having the "mentality of mafia."

We stayed in touch with Rogalski by text message. He sometimes sent videos about his experiences, which he also posted on social media. In one video he's perched on the back of an armored vehicle. In another he and fellow soldiers enjoy some home-cooked food in the yard of a village house.

In May, he took a shrapnel wound in his leg and spent several weeks in rehab, but then rejoined his battalion. In a video he shot on the way to the hospital, he shows his bloodied and bandaged leg before giving a grin and a thumbs-up to the camera.

This week, we met up with Private Rogalski again, near the city of Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine. More than seven months in uniform, much of it on the front lines, has turned him into a hardened soldier. He earned a medal for being wounded in action, and he's hoping for a promotion.

Ukrainian Army Private Andriy Rogalski speaks with CBS News in the liberated town of Vysokopillia, in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, in early November, 2022. / Credit: CBS News
Ukrainian Army Private Andriy Rogalski speaks with CBS News in the liberated town of Vysokopillia, in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, in early November, 2022. / Credit: CBS News

"I saw death, I saw combat, I saw sadness, and I saw joy," he told us, "and I understand it was not for nothing."

His experiences have done nothing to change his perspective on Russia's president.

"He made a big mistake," Rogalski told us. "We will not kneel before him."

Rogalski wanted to show us the small town of Vysokopillia, in Ukraine's southern Kherson region. Russian forces occupied it for nearly six months, leaving many of its homes splintered. Rogalski said he'd helped to liberate Vysokopillia, and he described how Ukrainian forces surrounded the town, grinding down the Russians until the remaining troops fled in September.

On Vysokopillia's main street, we met 74-year-old Nadia Sabsai as she carried bottles of milk home on her bicycle. She invited us into the basement of her apartment building, where she said eight families had taken shelter during heavy fighting in the town.

Sabsai showed us how the children had quivered in fear, and how they padded the windows with cloth to block out the noise.

Outside sat her car, an Audi with doors pockmarked by bullets and shattered windows. Sabsai told us the Russian troops shot it up for fun. They stole other cars, and anything else they decided was worth looting.

Ukrainian Army Private Andriy Rogalski (right) speaks with CBS News' Holly Williams and local resident Nadia Sabsai in the town of Vysokopillia, in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, in early November 2022. / Credit: CBS News
Ukrainian Army Private Andriy Rogalski (right) speaks with CBS News' Holly Williams and local resident Nadia Sabsai in the town of Vysokopillia, in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, in early November 2022. / Credit: CBS News

"I want to bow to Ukrainian soldiers," Nadia told us. "I'm proud to see them."

Standing beside her, Private Rogalski told us her words made him "shine inside."

"I came to war as a call of my heart… I want to help people, I want to free people," he said. "It's not right they came and took what doesn't belong to them."

Employers add 261,000 jobs in October despite interest rate hikes

Bloomberg: Former Twitter employees file class action lawsuit against company amid layoffs

Twitter employees brace for layoff days after Elon Musk's takeover

Recommended Stories

  • Yes, some Republican senators really are talking openly about Social Security cuts

    If the Republican-controlled Congress comes for your Social Security benefits in the next few years, don’t say they didn’t warn you.

  • Officer Who Pulled Over Gabby Petito Once Allegedly Threatened to Kill His Girlfriend

    On Thursday, Gabby Petito’s parents filed a lawsuit for wrongful death against the Moab, Utah, police department, specifically naming the two officers who pulled over Petito and her then-boyfriend Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12, 2021. The $50 million suit claims the officers should have recognized basic warning signs of intimate partner violence, which could have saved Petito’s life about a month before Laundrie killed Petito at a Wyoming campsite. The lawsuit also unearths a bombshell allegation tha

  • Xi, Scholz warn against nuclear threats over Ukraine

    STORY: Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have condemned threats to use atomic weapons in Ukraine. In the first visit by a G7 leader to China since the pandemic, Scholz urged Xi to press Russia into ending the war, which is already in its eight month -Saying Beijing had a responsibility as a major power to use its influence do so.Although Xi has not condemned President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, he agreed that nuclear threats were incendiary. “President Xi and I agree that nuclear threats are irresponsible and highly dangerous. By using nuclear weapons, Russia would cros a line which the world community drew together.”Ukraine's Western allies have accused Russia of threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Moscow&nbsp;denies doing so&nbsp;and has repeatedly accused Kyiv of planning to use a radioactive "dirty bomb" without offering evidence.Scholz’s controversial one day trip has stirred criticism from the West. It comes just weeks after Xi tightened his grip on power and secured a third five year term at China’s Communist Party Congress.And at a time of mounting concern about China's trade practices, its human rights record and territorial ambitions.The visit is likely a welcome development for the Chinese leadership, who will be&nbsp;looking to shore up relations&nbsp;with the outside world.Scholz’s trip is further being closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on China. While greeting the German chancellor, Xi urged the two countries to work more closely on international issues.Although later on during a news conference, Scholz said he raised the issue of Taiwan with Xi...and told China that any change in Taiwan's status quo must be peaceful.China claims the island as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control.

  • Russians are trying to break through defences of Ukrainian army near Svatove-Kreminna

    Russian invaders are trying to break through the defences of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Svatove and Kreminna (both in Luhansk Oblast). Source: Serhii Haidai, the Head of the Luhansk blast Military dministration on Telegram Quote: "The Russians are trying to break through our defences near Svatove-Kreminna.

  • Satan, drug-addicted Nazis and grunting piglets: Medvedev congratulates Russians on holiday

    Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has decided to announce that Russia is fighting against Satan and can send everyone to hell. He made this statement on Unity Day, which is celebrated in the Russian Federation on 4 November.

  • Former Miss Barbados: Miss World 2000 ‘rigged’ in favor of 'unlikeable' Priyanka Chopras

    Former Miss Barbados Leilani McConney believes that the Miss World 2000 pageant was “rigged” in favor of winner and then-Miss India Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In her age-restricted YouTube video posted on Oct. 27, McConney, who is now a YouTuber, claims that the Miss World 2000 pageant was “rigged” because its sponsor was Zee TV, an Indian cable station. ﻿McConney’s claim comes on the heels of the recent Miss USA 2022 controversy, which the former Miss Barbados candidate likened to her experience around 22 years ago.

  • Here’s how many blue checks Elon Musk would need to sell just to cover interest payments at Twitter

    Elon Musk is now the begrudging owner of Twitter. It’s a company he pursued relentlessly before deciding he was no longer interested after signing a $44 billion deal to acquire it. After staring down a difficult trial for backing out of the deal, he went ahead with the purchase at the original price, showing up at the company’s San Francisco headquarters on Oct. 26 to seal the deal.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 800 Russian soldiers in 24 hours General Staff

    Russia has lost more than 840 military personnel in Ukraine in the course of the past 24 hours; most of these were killed on the Lyman and Avdiivka fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote from the General Staff: "840 occupiers and 28 armoured vehicles in 24 hours; though it's not a record, these numbers are significant.

  • American Who Snuck Out of Dad’s House to Fight Putin Is Dead

    Stefan WeichertSkyler James Greggs, a 23-year-old from Washington state who was interviewed by The Daily Beast after being injured in the Ukraine war, has died, his father and one of his former commanders have revealed.Skyler’s father, Steve, and the commander have both confirmed his death to The Daily Beast. The commander, who didn’t want to include his name, told The Daily Beast that Skyler died “a hero” and that he was “a very brave, big-hearted man.”The commander wouldn’t say where Skyler di

  • Durant: Nets 'could have kept quiet' about Irving, tumult

    WASHINGTON (AP) Kevin Durant said Friday the Brooklyn Nets could have handled this tumultuous week a bit differently - a week in which his coach was fired and teammate Kyrie Irving was suspended for posting a link to an antisemitic work. Durant spoke Friday at the Nets' shootaround in Washington ahead of the evening's game against the Wizards. When asked what he thought of Irving's recent conduct, which landed the guard a suspension of at least five games, Durant said: ''I ain't here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel, their views or anything.

  • US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper

    The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea's nuclear proliferation programs.

  • Russia deploying ‘barrier troops,’ ‘blocking units’ to stamp down on desertion in Ukraine

    Russian forces have likely begun to deploy “barrier troops” or “blocking units” behind the main body of their forces, UK Defense Intelligence said in their daily update on Twitter on Nov. 3.

  • Rival Koreas scramble warplanes in extension of tensions

    South Korea scrambled about 80 military aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets, on Friday after tracking about 180 flights by North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory in what appeared to be a defiant show of strength.

  • More than 30 million at risk of dangerous severe storms across south-central US

    One of the strongest storms of the autumn so far will journey from the southern Rockies to the Upper Midwest this week and spawn fast-moving severe thunderstorms in the process. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the severe thunderstorms that ignite across the southern Plains will be capable of spinning up several tornadoes, as well as other threats. The storm will take advantage of a strong temperature contrast with surging warmth over the Plains and plunging cold air farther west. At the sam

  • Zelenskyy mocked Russia after attacks left 4.5 million without power, saying it shows it can't defeat Ukraine on the battlefield

    Russian strikes on Ukraine's power infrastructure have increased since Ukraine started pushing Russia back in the east.

  • As North Korea flexes its military muscles, some of South Korea's best submarines may be sidelined

    Seoul's "overwhelming conventional advantage" at sea is why North Korea focuses on "asymmetric capabilities" like special forces, one expert said.

  • Ukrainian suicide drone boats packed with bombs mean nowhere is safe for Russia's once feared Black Sea fleet

    Ukraine's dramatic attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet, using naval drones powered by jet ski engines, will force Moscow to divert precious manpower.

  • Russia may be storing suicide drones and Iranian missiles underground near Kursk nuclear plant

    Civilian trucks with Iranian license plates have been spotted coming into the underground hangars of the “Kurskatomenergoremont” nuclear power enterprise in the village of Ivanino, Kursk oblast near the border with Ukraine for the last few weeks, Ukrainian military intelligence reported on Nov. 4.

  • About 150 tourists are reportedly being held hostage in Peru. Locals are demanding a response to oil spills that have polluted their river.

    The people being held include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Switzerland, according to local reports.

  • House Republicans Release Extensive Report Detailing FBI Politicization

    House Republicans on the Judiciary Committee released a 1,000-page report on Friday outlining how the FBI and Justice Department have abandoned their commitment to political neutrality in recent years.