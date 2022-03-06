Ukrainian Cross of Gratitude arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral
The Ukrainian Cross of Gratitude arrived at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday.
Voices were raised in song to support Ukraine in the East Village on Saturday.
A bear’s facial muscles are so poorly developed that it’s impossible for him to make the expressions that other animals normally use to telegraph their intentions in the wild.
Americans volunteering in Ukraine
This TikTok mom shared the moment she caught her husband playing with their toddler instead of putting her to bed.
Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.
Convoy of military vehicles has evolved into a huge traffic jam including damaged and destroyed vehicles, says Western official.
A World War II-era Willys-Overland Jeep made of 120,000 Lego bricks for the Bricktastic show in Manchster, UK, collapses after builder sits in it.
The Trump-adoring Florida Republican's baseless claim was quickly chopped down.
Jennifer Garner appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of her new Netflix movie, The Adam Project.
Two Republican senators are facing criticism after tweeting photos of a video call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy even though participating
Three days after Katie Meyer was found dead in her dorm, Stanford University addressed claims that the late soccer player had been facing potential disciplinary action for defending a teammate.
Duchess of Sussex previously told Oprah Winfrey she last saw half-sister 19 years ago
Bolton, who once worked for Trump, also said the former president's "main interest" in Ukraine was trying to "find Hillary Clinton's computer server."
Many critics had the same idea when responding to the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican.
MU associate professor Stephen Quackenbush said Putin made a mistake in invading Ukraine by unifying NATO and bringing stifling sanctions.
The Duke of Cambridge shared a sweet sentiment about his wife of 10 years during an outing to celebrate St. David's Day.
Developed by Ukrainian veterans, say reports, the light drones, invisible to radar, carries a 3kg of explosives to strike the Russian forces.
George Will highlighted the former president's waning power in a blistering new column for The Washington Post.
Tom Mansfield, father-of-two from Colwyn Bay, Wales, got his "maths wrong" when measuring caffeine powder, a coroner said.
Poland wants to donate its old MiGs to Ukraine. But there’s a catch — it needs U.S. jets.