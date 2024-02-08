Ukrainian cyber specialists disrupt Russia's drone control system in successful operation

Ukraine’s HUR military intelligence cyber ​​warfare specialists carried out a successful operation that led to a significant disruption in Russia's drone control system, HUR reported in a press release on Telegram on Feb. 8.

The hackers attacked software that was used to ready drones for combat operations.

Read also: Pro-Russian hackers plan to attack Ukrainian government

This software allows for the configuration of control panels, video capture, image transmission to the command post, and drone control from a computer rather than through a remote control. It also ensures the functioning of the friend-or-foe system, the HUR said.

Following the operation, all the compromised software is now deemed "alien," effectively denying Russians access to it.

"Without access to the servers, and therefore to the system, controlling drones remotely is likely impossible," HUR said.

HUR cyber ​​specialists attacked the Moscow server of the Russian Defense Ministry on Jan. 30, which was used for special communications between the divisions of the department.

Read also: Ukrainian hackers steal construction plans for 500 Russian military sites — report

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine