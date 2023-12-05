Ukrainian dairy farmers brace for influx of cheap Polish cheese

Infagro does not rule out that Ukrainian cheese producers will have to significantly reduce their output

Ukrainian cheese producers are struggling to maintain high production volumes, driving up the purchase price of raw milk, which has already led to 5% monthly price hikes in the autumn, industry analytical agency Infagro reported on Dec. 5.

Currently, there is no rapid growth in cheese imports to Ukraine due to the blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border. However, as soon as this problem is resolved, the country will immediately resume importing large volumes of cheese from Poland and other European countries.

"Under such conditions, the cost of production increases significantly, so cheese producers have been raising prices by 5% every month since the beginning of the fall," analysts say.

“Perhaps this practice would have worked if there was no possibility of imports. But no, imports will definitely grow, and then the factories will no longer need extra raw materials, even if they become cheaper.”

Infagro does not rule out that Ukrainian cheese producers will have to significantly reduce their output.

"Cheese production in recent months has been higher than in pre-war 2021, and this is because imports are still lower," analysts stated.

“It is possible that next year cheese producers will have to significantly reduce their output.”

Canada opened its market for Ukrainian milk and dairy products earlier in 2023. Ukrainian businesses can also export dairy products to Albania since October.

