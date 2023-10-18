Ukrainian death toll from Hamas attack in Israel rises to 23 — ambassador

The Hamas attack on Israel has killed 23 Ukrainians, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky announced via Telegram on Oct. 18, citing updated data.

He added that Ukraine ranks second after the United States in terms of the number of foreign nationals killed in the brutal Oct. 7 attack.

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko reiterated that according to Kyiv’s data, 13 Ukrainians have died in the attack, with six more missing in Israel. He said that the reports about 23 Ukrainian victims are coming from Israel’s Interior Ministry.

On Oct. 17, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska said that 13 Ukrainians killed in Israel, during a phone call with her Israeli counterpart, Michal Herzog.

Large-scale hostilities in Israel began on Oct. 7. From the early morning, the Palestinian militant group Hamas repeatedly targeted the country with thousands of rockets and missiles. Armed Hamas militants then invaded southern Israel, killing people and taking hostages.

Over 1,300 people have lost their lives in recent attacks by Hamas. Almost 200 are thought to have been taken hostage by Palestinian militants on Oct. 7, and video evidence shows some of the hostages have since been murdered.

In response to the Hamas attack, the IDF launched Operation Iron Sword, striking the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian authorities say at least 2,329 people have been killed and another 9,714 injured in Gaza due to Israeli retaliatory attacks, U.S. television channel ABC has reported.

