Ukrainian Defence Council Secretary on Russian attack on American UAV: Putin goes all-in

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, believes that the incident over the Black Sea, during which a Russian fighter jet tried to intercept an American drone, shows that Russian President Valdimir Putin wants to expand the "conflict zone" and is going all-in.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Danilov Quote: "The incident with the American MQ-9 Reaper UAV, provoked by Russia in the Black Sea, is Putin's signal about his readiness to expand the conflict zone with the involvement of other parties."

Details: According to the Secretary of the National Security Council, Putin is using an all-in tactic by constantly raising rates in the face of a strategic loss in the hope of a change in circumstances.

Background:

  • The US Air Force issued a statement on 14 March, in which it was reported that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet damaged an American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike UAV over the Black Sea during an interception, as a result of which the drone had to be sunk.

  • The US command stated that the MQ-9 was performing routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and shot down by a Russian aircraft, resulting in the crash and total loss of the MQ-9. "In fact, this dangerous and unprofessional act by the Russians almost led to the crash of both aircraft. US and allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace, and we call on the Russians to behave professionally and safely," said US Air Force General James Hecker, Commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa.

  • The US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, noted that while Russian intercepts of US aircraft over the Black Sea are not uncommon, Tuesday's episode was unique regarding how "dangerous, unprofessional and reckless" Russia’s actions were.

  • US President Joe Biden was informed about the incident, and the White House called Russia's actions "dangerous, unprofessional and reckless".

  • The Ministry of Defence of Russia stated on the evening of Tuesday that their Su-27 fighter jets had nothing to do with the crash of the MQ-9 Reaper American UAV in the Black Sea. In addition, they said it approached annexed Crimea and was flying in violation.

  • The CBS TV channel reconstructed the incident over the Black Sea, during which the Russian Su-27 fighter jet tried to intercept the American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike UAV.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. spy drone crashes into sea after Russian intercept

    STORY: An American MQ-9 "Reaper" surveillance drone was forced to crash into the Black Sea on Tuesday after two Russian fighter jets performed what the U.S. called a "reckless intercept."Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder is the Pentagon press secretary:"At approximately 7:03 AM Central European time, one of the Russian Su-27 struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters. Several times before the collision the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional."It was the first such incident since Russia's invasion of Ukraine over a year ago, and drew condemnation from the White House and the Pentagon, which warned of the risk of escalation.U.S. Army Genral Christopher Cavoli briefed NATO allies about the incident.The U.S. Air Force said the drone was conducting an "intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance" or ISR mission.The Pentagon noted the MQ-9 can carry weaponry, but declined to comment on whether this particular drone was armed.The spokesperson would only say that the incident occurred in international airspace, and noted that the Russian jets involved did not leave the collision unscathed."We assess that it likely caused some damage to the Russian aircraft as well. To our knowledge, well, we know that the aircraft, the Russian aircraft did land. I'm not going to go into where they landed, but again, it's just demonstrative of very unprofessional, unsafe airmanship on the part of these pilots.The U.S. military said the incident followed a pattern of dangerous behavior by Russian pilots operating near aircraft flown by the U.S. and its allies, including over the Black Sea.The White House said the drone's downing was unique, however, and would be raised directly with Moscow.

  • Russia pilots reckless in drone collision - US

    A US surveillance drone plunged into the Black Sea following an encounter with Russian jets.

  • Civilian infrastructure damaged in Kharkiv as Russians strike during countrywide air raid

    A ballistic missile attack by the Russian military damaged civilian infrastructure in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on March 15, amid a countrywide air raid alert triggered by Russian warplanes menacing the entire country.

  • Special Operations Forces show how they attack Russian marines in trenches

    The Special Operations Forces (SOF) shared details about the successful deployment of mortars and hitting Russian occupiers in cooperation with the infantry on the Zaporizhzhia front. Source: Press service of Special Operations Forces on social media and in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda Quote from Special Operations Forces: "At dawn, two groups of the Special Operations Forces, along with soldiers from one of the infantry brigades, set off on a mission.

  • Germany’s Rheinmetall stands ready to fill Ukraine’s ammunition needs, pending additional EU spending

    Rheinmetall, Germany’s largest arms manufacturer, is ready to produce enough artillery ammunition to fill Ukraine’s needs – if European governments increase spending to double production capacity, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said in a recent interview, as reported by Bloomberg on March 14.

  • Governing bodies aim to ‘bring the game along with us’ in shorter ball proposal

    Advances in fitness and golf equipment technology have seen players hit the ball further and further in recent years.

  • Russian forces can’t advance in southern Ukraine

    Russia’s occupation forces will no longer be able to advance in southern Ukraine, said head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk on national television on March 14.

  • Residents of Moscow and Oblast report unidentified UAVs en masse

    In recent days, residents of the city of Moscow and Moscow Oblast have been reporting unidentified drones, most of which have been circling over their homes, and one of which was near an oil refinery. Source: Russian local Telegram channel Baza Details: The first suspicious UAV was reportedly spotted on 10 March over the village of Rogovo near Moscow.

  • Ukrainian paratroopers destroy Russian tank in enemy assault near Donetsk – video

    Dramatic video has emerged of Ukrainian paratroopers destroying a Russian tank during an assault by invading Russian forces in the Donetsk area.

  • Turkey plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls -sources

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey's parliament will "highly likely" ratify Finland's NATO accession bid before it closes in mid-April, two Turkish officials told Reuters on Wednesday, a day before Finnish President Sauli Niinisto visits the country. Finland's bid would be approved independently from that of Sweden, which applied for membership in the Western military alliance at the same time as its Nordic neighbour after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, one senior official said. Turkey has repeatedly said that Sweden needed to take additional steps against supporters of Kurdish militants and members of the network Ankara holds responsible for a 2016 coup attempt.

  • Russia far-right sect tries to get foothold in Europe

    Ines and Norman Kosin left everything behind to follow the teachings of Anastasia, a far-right Russian sect that preaches a return to the land.Norman Kosin dreamed of welcoming 100 families to an Anastasian "space of love" in Austria.

  • As Russia looms, US seeks influence in West Africa's fight against Islamists

    U.S. commanders leading annual counter-terrorism exercises in West Africa have urged coastal countries to depend on each other to contain a spreading Islamist insurgency, rather than non-Western powers, after Mali last year hired Russian mercenaries. Relations between Russia and the U.S. have become more hostile since Moscow invaded Ukraine over a year ago, and Washington and its allies oppose Russian influence in West Africa. During drills this month in northern Ghana, trainers urged troops to share phone numbers with foreign counterparts operating over poorly marked borders, often just a few miles apart.

  • Democratic strategist weighs in on response to bank collapse, Trump's Iowa visit and more

    Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters says fixing the banking system following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank needs to be a "collaborative effort." And President Biden is expected to sign an executive order today aimed at reducing gun violence. CBS News political contributor and Vice President Kamala Harris' former communications director Ashley Etienne joins CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Nikki Battiste to discuss those issues and more.

  • Putin rejects theory about Ukrainian role in pipeline blasts

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday dismissed allegations that Ukrainians could be behind the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year, and insisted the U.S. was to blame. Putin spoke after The New York Times, The Washington Post and German media published stories last week citing unidentified U.S. and other officials as saying there was evidence Ukraine, or at least Ukrainians, may have been responsible. The Ukrainian government has denied involvement.

  • Forests being cut down in Moscow to deploy air defence systems – The Insider

    Moscow authorities have begun cutting down forests to deploy air defence systems in the Russian capital. Source: The Insider's investigation Details: As the news agency states, active deforestation started after the New Year in several districts of Moscow.

  • JPMorgan, other big U.S. banks flooded with new clients post SVB collapse-FT

    These lenders, including Bank of America Corp, are trying to accommodate such transfer requests by taking extra steps to speed up the normal sign-up process, among other steps, the FT said, citing several people familiar with the matter. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in on Friday to protect the deposits of up to $250,000, but deposits over that amount - which accounted for 85% of SVB accounts - are at risk. Citi declined to comment on the report, while JPMorgan and Bank of America did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Tyson to close poultry facilities in Virginia, Arkansas

    Tyson Foods is closing two facilities that employ more than 1,600 people in an effort to streamline its U.S. poultry business. The company said Tuesday it plans to close its processing, broiler and hatching operations in Glen Allen, Virginia, and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas. Tyson said the closures will help it better use all available capacity at remaining plants.

  • FBI arrests Nassau sheriff's sergeant, Jacksonville trooper in DEA investigation

    Nassau County sheriff's Sgt. James Hickox and Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua, who worked on a DEA Task Force, have been arrested.

  • Political tensions, new protests over French pension bill

    Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension plan are staging an eighth round of strikes and protests Wednesday as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill. The latest step in the legislative process to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is prompting a peak of political tensions and one key question: Will the bill command a parliamentary majority? Wednesday’s meeting of seven senators and seven lawmakers from the National Assembly is meant to find an accord on the final version of the text.

  • Lakers player grades: L.A. drowns Pelicans in 3-point shooting deluge

    It was raining not only in Southern California but also in New Orleans, as the Lakers easily beat the Pelicans behind some hot shooting.