Ukrainian Defence Council Secretary on Russian attack on American UAV: Putin goes all-in

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, believes that the incident over the Black Sea, during which a Russian fighter jet tried to intercept an American drone, shows that Russian President Valdimir Putin wants to expand the "conflict zone" and is going all-in.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Danilov Quote: "The incident with the American MQ-9 Reaper UAV, provoked by Russia in the Black Sea, is Putin's signal about his readiness to expand the conflict zone with the involvement of other parties."

Details: According to the Secretary of the National Security Council, Putin is using an all-in tactic by constantly raising rates in the face of a strategic loss in the hope of a change in circumstances.

Background:

The US Air Force issued a statement on 14 March, in which it was reported that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet damaged an American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike UAV over the Black Sea during an interception, as a result of which the drone had to be sunk.

The US command stated that the MQ-9 was performing routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and shot down by a Russian aircraft, resulting in the crash and total loss of the MQ-9. "In fact, this dangerous and unprofessional act by the Russians almost led to the crash of both aircraft. US and allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace, and we call on the Russians to behave professionally and safely," said US Air Force General James Hecker, Commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa.

The US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, noted that while Russian intercepts of US aircraft over the Black Sea are not uncommon, Tuesday's episode was unique regarding how "dangerous, unprofessional and reckless" Russia’s actions were.

US President Joe Biden was informed about the incident, and the White House called Russia's actions "dangerous, unprofessional and reckless".

The Ministry of Defence of Russia stated on the evening of Tuesday that their Su-27 fighter jets had nothing to do with the crash of the MQ-9 Reaper American UAV in the Black Sea. In addition, they said it approached annexed Crimea and was flying in violation.

The CBS TV channel reconstructed the incident over the Black Sea, during which the Russian Su-27 fighter jet tried to intercept the American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike UAV.

