Ukrainian Defence Forces capture former mayor of Russian city

Ukrainian Defence Forces have captured Alexei Tretyakov, the former mayor of the Russian city of Tchaikovsky, Perm Krai. He was taken near the village of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Tretyakov states in the video that he consented to the filming and testified voluntarily.

Tretyakov said he signed a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry on 7 September (apparently in 2023 – ed.) and was transferred to Lysychansk (now a Russian-occupied city in Luhansk Oblast), where he underwent a week of training.

Afterwards, as he says, he was sent to participate in combat near the village of Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut front.

The video and the report do not indicate when the former mayor was captured.

