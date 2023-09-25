Ukrainian Defence Forces kill 420 more Russian soldiers and destroy 25 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine as Ukrainian forces killed 420 Russian soldiers and destroyed 27 artillery systems and 13 armoured combat vehicles belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 276,270 (+420) military personnel;

4,667 (+5) tanks;

8,927 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;

6,260 (+27) artillery systems;

791 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

533 (+2) air defence systems;

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

316 (+0) helicopters;

4,895 (+7) tactical UAVs;

1,518 (+0) cruise missiles;

20 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

8,746 (+12) vehicles and tankers;

918 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!