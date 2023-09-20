Ukrainian Defence Forces kill 520 Russian soldiers and shoot down 37 UAVs over past 24 hours
Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine are growing daily, as the Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 520 Russian soldiers and destroyed 34 artillery systems, 17 armoured combat vehicles and 37 drones over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
approximately 273,980 (+520) military personnel
4,635 (+7) tanks
8,868 (+17) armoured combat vehicles
6,096 (+34) artillery systems
779 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
526 (+0) air defence systems
315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
316 (+0) helicopters
4,821 (+37) tactical UAVs
1,479 (+0) cruise missiles
20 (+0) ships/boats
1 (+0) submarines
8,633 (+32) vehicles and tankers
906 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being updated.
